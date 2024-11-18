"Tide is turning";"They can finally play real golf again"- Fans react as LIV Golf stars ft. Jon Rahm reportedly regain DP World Tour membership

Jon Rahm and several other LIV Golf stars are reportedly back on the DP World Tour. Despite their allegiance to LIV, reports on Monday (Nov. 18) indicate that they have been reinstated moving forward. This marks a significant change in the trajectory of golf, as these two tours had largely been at odds since the Saudi circuit's formation.

This also makes it much easier for European players on LIV, such as Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and more, to earn Ryder Cup eligibility. Rahm and Hatton had been fighting their way into DP World Tour events to that end, but they won't have to push for it anymore.

For the first time since the merger was agreed to in summer 2023, there is clear progress and change in the sport of golf. This is a big step, and it got golf fans talking.

"All LIV golfers should be reinstated, but this is a good start," one said.

"Awesome. Now reinstate everyone else. DP World Tour is great golf and it would be better with all these dudes back on the course," another chimed in.

"Now reinstate Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson & Paul Casey out of respect for all they have done," one demanded.

"Good news time to move on and get the European tour back as a major tour," one added.

Most fans are thrilled at this change. It allows players like Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann, Rahm, Hatton, Patrick Reed and more back on the European Tour for the first time in years.

Sergio Garcia to pay fines to return to DP World Tour

Sergio Garcia had expressed a desire to rejoin the DP World Tour so he could play or be involved with the Ryder Cup once more. The European team demands that all players be members of the DP World Tour, which means playing four tournaments including one on home soil.

Sergio Garcia will pay the fines (Image via Imagn)

Captain Luke Donald told Garcia he'd have to follow the rules like everyone else, which he now can. NBC Sports is reporting that the Spaniard is willing to pay the outstanding fines he accrued by defecting in order to smoothly rejoin the European Tour.

He and others have also officially applied for reinstatement, and they're all expected to be given membership back. This makes the selection process for the 2025 Ryder Cup a lot simpler.

