"Tiger had baggier stuff on in the early 2000s": Jason Day defends his outfit choices at Masters 2024 after being asked to remove his vest

Everybody loves a new sponsor – they send some big, fat cheques to your bank. But as Jason Day will now tell you, keep an eye on the apparel they send you.

Day's new clothing sponsor Malbon Golf sent him a new jumper, namely “No. 313. Malbon Golf Championship" and wanted him to wear it at the Masters. The Aussie golfer sufficed and landed himself in trouble as officials and fans came after it.

The PGA Tour golfer was asked to remove the questionable sweater vest and just like that, it was gone.

Jason was shown the light of the ‘day’ by Augusta officials

So, when Day met Sportskeeda among the media corps at Augusta, his attire, and not golf, dominated the conversation.

And the conversation went something like this:

Q. Jason, your attire is getting even more traction on social media, especially when you're talking about being in the valleys and the wind was whipping and there's a lot there to whip.

DAY: Yeah, there really is (laughter). Kind of like if I'm down -- if it's down breeze, these things puff up pretty quick.

Q. Is it to the point where it affects how you feel golfing? Does it affect your balance at all? Is it hard to get accustomed to?

DAY: I don't think so. Tiger had baggier stuff on in the early 2000s. He did pretty good. I think it's fine.

Q. Have you been receiving anything in your ear, either positive or negative, about it as you traverse?

DAY: To be honest, I don't really listen. I'm just trying to play as good as I can. Like I'll hear every now and then, but I really don't pay attention to it, to be honest. I'm just trying to play good golf. That's all that matters.

Q. Those are pants that are better suited for me than you just in terms of body type. Are they comfortable?

DAY: They're very comfortable. It feels like I've got nothing on really to be honest.

Q. Have you heard any -- is it okay with the green jackets, the designs and the things that you've been wearing? They can be a little bit restrictive.

DAY: Are you talking about like Augusta in general? Yeah, they asked me to take it off -- the vest off yesterday.

Q. The busy one?

DAY: Yeah, the busy one (with all the stuff written on it). Respectfully, you do that because it's all about the tournament here, and I understand that. I respect the tournament. That's what we're here to do, try and play and win the Green Jacket.

Q. Did they explain to you why they'd like you to take it off? The logo is too big?

DAY: I don't know. I didn't ask. They said, can you take it off? I said, yeah, no worries.

Q. Was it a mistake in your mind to put it on yesterday? Or did it do what you were trying to do?

JASON DAY: What was I trying to do? I don't know what I was trying to do.

Q. What were you trying to do?

DAY: I wasn't trying to do anything. They just scripted me in it, and I was wearing it.

And, then came the story… the clothiers gave it to him to wear and the buzz they have made, may well have served the purpose. Now everyone might want to know what Malbon is in golf!

Well, Malbon is a lifestyle brand, which claims to have been inspired by golf.

The conversation with the media continued…

Q. That's what happens, you're given your outfits by your sponsors?

DAY: Yeah, they send you the scripting and say, this is what we want you to wear Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and I'm like, okay.

Q. If they asked you to remove it, it came from who?

DAY: It came from Augusta National.

Q. Like a green jacket?

DAY: I don't know if it was a green jacket. I don't know who it was. They asked, and I respectfully took it off.

Oh yes, then there were bits and pieces about his game on the second day. For the record, he shot 75-73 on the first two days, made the cut, and added a 76 on the final day. He is 8-over for 54 holes and T-45.