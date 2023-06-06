“Tiger must be so proud” – Fans react to Charlie Woods’ dominating win at the Hurricane Junior Tour event

Charlie Woods won the Hurricane Junior Tour's Major Championship held at Village Golf Course from June 3 to 4. He registered an eight strokes victory over Noah Manly.

The young golfer is making the headlines since he appeared with his dad at the 2021 PNC Championship. Tiger and Charlie sank 11 birdies in a row and finished in second position in the competition.

Young Charlie is walking in his father's footsteps and impressed people with his amazing golfing skills. He again became the talk of the town for his outstanding performance at the Junior major tournament.

TWLEGION shared the news on their Twitter account with a caption saying:

"A victory for Charlie on the Hurricane Junior Tour this weekend with TW in attendance, finishing under par for 36 holes. Tiger is an investor in the Tour."

Fans jumped into the comments section to say that Tiger Woods must be very proud of him.

"Tiger must be so proud," a fan wrote.

Here are some other reactions:

Charlie Woods is making the headlines in 2023 and ranked 16th in the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour's boys 14-15 age group.

"Don’t copy my swing" - Tiger Woods' advice to Charlie Woods

When Charlie Woods walks onto the golf course, he looks exactly like his father, Tiger Woods. He not only imitates his shots, but also copies his golfing manner.

Tiger Woods discussed his son's growth in the game with GolfTV last year. He said:

"He’s starting to get into it. He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions. I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up.”

He also spoke about Charlie's swing, which is more like of Tiger.

"I wish I had his move. I analyze his swing all the time. I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions, but those days are long gone, and I have to relive them through him", said Tiger.

Tiger Woods also advised Charlie to copy Rory McIlroy's swing. He told reporters during the NBC broadcast of the 2022 World Hero Challenge:

“Don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s. That’s one of the things my dad instilled in me, is that you should be able to balance and hold your finish until the ball rolls and stops. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance."

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods compete in the PNC Championship together. Last year, the duo came in eighth place. However, due to his ailments, Sr. Woods has been suffering with his game and had not played at the PGA Championship.

Hopefully, things will improve by the end of the year, and fans will be able to see Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods compete at the 2023 PNC Championship.

