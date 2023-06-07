PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has explained why Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were not informed of the PGA-LIV merger, despite their opposition to the LIV Tour. Monahan clarified that the current accord is merely a framework that requires additional deliberation and resolution of legal issues before it can be finalized.

Jay Monahan acknowledged Woods' and McIlroy's perspectives, reiterating that he understands their concerns and took them into consideration during the discussions.

Monahan was quoted as saying on Golf Channel:

"Tiger and Rory's perspective is one that I understand very well, and it was a part of my thinking throughout these conversations."

He emphasized that their opinions would continue to be taken into account as the merger moves forward.

"What we've agreed to here is a framework agreement and the binding elements are tied to litigations and a lot of these details we have got to work through," said Jay Monahan. "Tiger and Rory's perspective is one that I understand very well and it was part of my thinking throughout these conversations. And it will be part of my thinking going forward.

"Now that we are in framework agreement I look forward to talking to all my players including the two of them to make sure that this comes in the right way."

With the framework agreement in place, Jay Monahan announced his intention to engage in dialogue with all parties, including Woods and McIlroy, to ensure that the merger is executed in the most appropriate manner.

By involving the participants in the conversation, he intends to resolve their concerns and ensure that their voices are heard during the ongoing negotiations.

Johnson Wagner on Golf Channel now talking about the player meeting with Jay Monahan after the PGA Tour LIV Golf merger:"It was contentious.""Players were angry.""Multiple players called for his resignation.""A couple players got standing ovations for quoting Monahan."

Groundbreaking partnership announcement was made on June 6

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour, announced a groundbreaking partnership between the DP World Tour, PGA TOUR, and the Public Investment Fund of Arabia (PIF) on June 6, leaving the golfing world in a state of shock and exhilaration. This historic partnership represents a monumental turning point for the sport, as it brings together these influential entities to form a unified commercial entity with the shared goal of revolutionizing men's professional golf.

However, in the midst of the announcement, a social media frenzy ensued, with players and supporters expressing their surprise and anger at being kept in the dark. The lack of prior knowledge among the participants led to confusion and a whirlwind of responses on various platforms, resulting in a wave of speculation and discussion on social media.

