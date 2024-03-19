“Tiger won’t let him win” “How crazy is that” – Fans react to reports of Tiger Woods playing golf with PIF leader Yasir Al-Rumayyan in The Bahamas

Following their meeting, Tiger Woods is reportedly set to play a round with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan in the Bahamas soon. However, not many details are available at the moment.

On Monday, March 18, the 15-time major champion and the other five PGA Tour player directors met Al Rumayyan at the Albany Bahamas. This was the first time any PGA Tour pro had a conversation with the LIV Chairman. Following this, Dan Rapaport wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Woods might play golf with Al-Rumayyan at Albany soon. He wrote:

"Hearing that Tiger Woods and Yasir al-Rumayyan will play golf/have already played to discuss the future of pro golf in the Bahamas. Love that the biggest meetings to discuss the future of golf take place...on the golf course."

Fans online had mixed reactions to this news, with many being surprised by the recent turn of events. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Tiger won't let him win."

"How crazy is that…"

"The green fly LIV bots want to make this out to be some sort of tense get-together. The best deal for PIF is with the PGAT. They could invest and make money pretty quickly, or they could continue to invest in PIF with uncertain timing as to when the cash burn will end, if ever."

"I bet because Tiger will hits it better he’ll feel like he has the upper hand in the conversation.😂 I guess all inexperienced, unqualified business people get to learn via their own journey, how the corporate world really works….."

Here's a look at some more reactions:

Is Tiger Woods playing in the Valspar Championship?

Tiger Woods will not compete at the Valspar Championship, which begins on Thursday, March 21 at the Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Florida.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner has played only one event this season, and he had to withdraw during the second round of the Genesis Invitational. Last year, he stated that he would play at least one event each month, but that hasn't been the case so far. It is expected that he will play in the Masters next month, but it's not confirmed if he will participate in any events ahead of Augusta week.

The Valspar Championship will be a 154-player field competing for a purse size of $8.4 million. Here are the top-ranked players in action this week at Copperhead:

Xander Schauffele (5)

Brian Harman (8)

Keegan Bradley (15)

Jordan Spieth (16)

Sam Burns (19)

Tom Kim (20)

Cameron Young (23)

Nick Taylor (24)

Sepp Straka (26)

Justin Thomas (28)

Tony Finau (29)

Min Woo Lee (32)

Sungjae Im (35)

Eric Cole (39)

Lucas Glover (40)

Ryan Fox (45)

Adam Hadwin (50)