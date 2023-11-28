Tiger Woods admits his game is ‘rusty’ and provides health updates ahead of the 2023 Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods appeared at his first press conference ahead of the Hero World Challenge. Rehabilitating from surgery, he revealed that his game is rusty but that he's not experiencing pain. The update came via NUCLR Golf on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rust is to be expected since he has hardly been able to hit the course since withdrawing from The Masters in April of 2023. He was seen on the practice course once, but it might be a little while before he gets back into the swing of things.

The good news is that his ankle is doing well. It was surgically repaired, and the legendary golfer had serious trouble walking before it. Now, with his ankle on the mend, he's finally able to make his return at the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods feeling well ahead of return to Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has not played golf since April due to an ankle injury that necessitated surgery. He struggled to walk because of his ankle, but according to his latest update, that's no longer the case. He confessed that he is however sore in other areas.

Tiger Woods with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship

Soreness generally results from sudden strenuous physical activity. A physical sport like golf can cause soreness, especially after an eight-month hiatus in Tiger Woods' case. He had to limit activity while he recovered, and some soreness appears to be the result.

That isn't likely to hinder him, though. As Woods gets back into the swing of things and works on his rehab, a gradual increase in playing time will eventually prevent major soreness. As long as his ankle is able to handle the stress, it doesn't appear as if any extended absence is on the horizon.

Woods has not been a regular member of the PGA Tour for some time because of various health issues. They're not all remedied, but he does seem to be healthy enough to start working back to handle that workload. That will start with the Hero World Challenge.