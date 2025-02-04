Tiger Woods announces his mother's passing away

Golf legend Tiger Woods' mother has passed away. The woman, who was so instrumental in helping craft one of the most successful golfers to ever pick up a club, was 81 years old. He confirmed the passing of his "dear mother" on Instagram.

He said in a caption:

"My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie."

He paid homage to his late mother but also thanked fans and followers for the support and privacy they will give Woods and his family during what is going to be a difficult time. Woods is slated to host the Genesis Invitational next weekend and possibly play, but that may change after the passing of his mother.

Woods' father, Earl, passed away in 2006. Woods and his children, Sam and Charlie, survive the two of them.

Tiger Woods thanked his mom when he was awarded

Tiger Woods earned the Bob Jones Award in June of 2024. When he was given the award, he put the focus squarely on his mother, Kutilda. He said she "doesn't get enough credit" for helping shape him.

Tiger Woods thanked his mom in a speech last year (Image via Imagn)

He continued via People:

"They all thought that it was me and dad on the road, which it was, but mom was at home. If you don’t know, mom has been there my entire life, she's always been there through thick and thin."

He accepted the award "in humbleness" and added:

"I also accept it for my mommy, too."

He said Kutilda, who was in attendance for the award ceremony, allowed him to chase his dreams which ultimately led to him accepting the award at all. He called her "the greatest rock" he could have had in his journey to professional golf. Woods and his mother shared an embrace after he concluded.

