Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta for Round 1 of the Masters surrounded by security personnel

Tiger Woods may not be the favorite to win the Masters, but he's still one of the biggest names in the entire field. He recently arrived at Augusta for the first round of the tournament surrounded by security. He is a legendary golfer who still carries tons of fans, and he needs to be protected at all times.

Woods has yet to tee off. The golfer arrived at about 3:00 pm EST with his security team to begin preparing. He doesn't officially get going in the tournament until 3:54 pm EST. This is because of a rain delay that pushed round one back by a couple of hours, otherwise he'd be firmly in the middle of the round by now.

He tees off with Max Homa and Jason Day. Ironically enough, Day finished ahead of Woods in the controversy-filled 2013 Masters.

Had it not been for a two-stroke penalty, Woods would have finished tied with Day. Eleven years later, they're teeing it off together. Day is still searching for his first green jacket.

Tiger Woods facing health issues ahead of Masters 2024

Once Tiger Woods does tee off, he will begin a difficult journey. It's no secret that he's not in great health. He had surgery last year to repair an ankle, and the ankle is fine, but the golfer has said that everything else has to take the brunt of the pain now.

Woods himself has admitted that he's dealing with some injury concerns. His former coach says that it will be difficult for the golfer to play 72 holes and withstand the demands of Augusta National.

Tiger Woods is at the Masters in 2024

Woods has been largely out of action, playing in just two tournaments and withdrawing in round one of another, since the Masters in 2023. He made the cut and had to withdraw then, but is confident that he can bring home his sixth green jacket.

Tiger Woods faces long odds and an uphill battle, but it will be more clear how he's going to fare both in competition and in durability once he tees off in less than an hour.