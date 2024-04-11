Tiger Woods’ ex-swing coach on him ‘hurting everyday’ - “No human body on the planet can withstand that much torque and force at 48 and be healthy”

Tiger Woods is back in the world of golf, competing in the Masters this weekend. It's really the first time he's played something on tour since last year's Masters. It was then that he had to withdraw after making the cut and eventually had to have major ankle surgery. This year, he's in better shape, but Sean Foley wants fans to put the brakes on expectations for Woods.

Foley said on CNN:

“There is not a human body on the planet that can withstand that much torque and force at 48 years old and be healthy.”

The former coach mentioned the intensity of the course design that Augusta National is known for. It's not built for easy walking. Some of the places where Woods might have to play his ball from will be difficult ground to stand on. The weather, which has already caused delays, might be impactful as well.

Woods recently revealed that he wasn't in the greatest shape, saying to media including Sportskeeda:

"I hurt every day. I ache every day. I prefer warm, humid and hot."

All of this suggests that this may very well be a difficult weekend for Woods. He also admitted recently that his absences, both from the Players Championship and a withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational, were simply due to his body being unable to withstand the grind:

"My body wasn't ready. My game wasn't ready. Now hopefully the once a month kicks in."

He has had some time off to rest and prepare, but those issues won't just go away. With how difficult the Masters is to play, Foley believes there should be no expectation of how well Woods can meet the demands of playing 72 holes.

Woods is the ultimate competitor, so he's not likely to withdraw again unless he really can't compete. However, the struggles he will likely have could make it hard for him to do well and continue his record streak of making the cut at the Masters. Even if he does, there are a lot of factors working against him adding another green jacket to his closet.

Tiger Woods confident in spite of struggles

In one calendar year since the last Masters, Tiger Woods had major surgery, played the PNC Championship and the Hero World Challenge, and withdrew from the Genesis Invitational. It hasn't been a year filled with PGA Tour competition.

Tiger Woods preparing for the Masters

However, despite that and despite his health issues, Woods feels confident going into this tournament. He's an all-time great who can still play, and he believes there's a good chance that things can work out well.

He said to the media including Sportskeeda:

"If everything comes together, I think I can get one more."

Everything would have to come together, but there are some things already working against his chances of recreating his magical 2019 win.