“Tiger Woods on the bottom, Mr. Hogan on top” - Jason Day rates his ‘different’ fit at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

Jason Day made headlines with his unique outfit at this week's Wells Fargo Championship 2024. The Australian golfer joined the stellar field of the ongoing PGA Tour event at the Quail Hollow Golf Country Club and stole the limelight during the second round on Friday, May 10.

Jason Day's outfit has been the talk of the town since he signed a deal with Malbon Golf earlier this year. His attire resembles a 90s look and has received mixed reactions from fans.

At the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, he sported a white half-sleeve shirt with stripes paired with plain white trousers during the second round. Following the second round, Jason Day opened up about his outfit, saying it was more of an old-school style.

Speaking of his attire, Day said (via Golf Week):

“I feel like it’s a little bit of like a throwback to some old school stuff, like this is very, I was saying earlier like Tiger Woods on the bottom, Mr. Hogan on top. But you know, the fit is different. Everyone out here has a certain look and it kind of looks or it kind of all blends the same. It’s nice to be able to kind of mix and match some older looks with some newer looks as well, and I feel like I looked okay today.”

Jason Day's outfit during the Wells Fargo Championship - Round Two (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship concluded with a second round on Friday, May 10. Xander Schauffele took the lead in the game after 36 holes with a score of under 11.

A quick recap of Jason Day's performance at Wells Fargo Championship 2024

Jason Day teed it up at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday, May 9, on the tenth hole with a fabulous eagle. He made an eagle on a par-5 hole, followed by a birdie on the next hole. He shot a birdie on the 14th hole.

Although Jason Day started off pretty smoothly on the front nine but struggled on the back nine. He carded a bogey on the par-4 third hole but made a birdie on the seventh hole. He shot a bogey on the eighth to settle for a score of 3-under 68.

In the second round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Day made two birdies and a bogey on the front nine, followed by three back-to-back birdies from the tenth to the 12th holes.

He added a bogey on the 14th and a birdie on the 15th to settle for a score of 4-under 67. He settled in a tie for second place with Rory McIlroy with a score of under 7.

Taylor Moore and Sungjae Im are tied for fourth place with a score of under 6. The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will have its finale on Sunday, May 12.