Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, and 3 famous golfers not playing The Memorial Tournament

The 2023 Memorial Tournament is all set to be held at Muirfield Village Golf Club, Ohio, between June 1 and 4. The prestigious tournament will be held at the iconic Jack Nicklaus course, and it will feature a field of only 120 golfers. Billy Horschel will be back to defend his title from last year.

He will, however, face tough competition from the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Victor Hovland. 16 of the world's top 20 golfers will be on the field. A few notable names are missing from the tournament.

Here are five golfers who will not be in attendance at the Memorial Tournament.

Five big golfers missing from the 2023 Memorial Tournament

1) Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods' foot issue has been bothering him for quite a while. The legendary golfer has already cut down on the number of tournaments.

He will be playing throughout the year after being plagued with leg injuries. Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters after a re-aggression of plantar faciitis.

He underwent surgery to reduce his pain. However, this means that he might not play for the rest of the 2023 season since his rehabilitation will take between 8 and 12 weeks.

2) Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka recently came off a fantastic PGA Championship win. After coming in second at the Masters, Brooks proved himself to be a force in the golfing world. However, he will not be in attendance at the Memorial Tournament.

Brooks Koepka is a part of the LIV Golf Series. After defecting from the PGA Tour around two years ago, Koepka got banned from the same. Apart from the majors, Koepka cannot play in any other tournaments. This means he will miss out on the Memorial Tournament.

3) Max Homa

World number 7 Max Homa has been having quite the season. Starting his year off with a bang, he came third at the Tournament of Champions and then went on to win the Farmers Insurance Open. He also finished second at the Genesis Open.

However, he will be missing from the Memorial Tournament. He does have a good reason to do so, though. His sister Maddie is getting married this month, and of course, Homa will be attending her wedding instead.

4) Tony Finau

The world no. 12 has had a roller coaster of a year. Tony Finau came T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open and then won the Mexico Championship. Apart from that, he has had a rather lackluster year.

The reason why Finau will not be playing is not known yet. However, the golfer has not confirmed his attendance at the Memorial Tournament.

5) Will Zalatoris

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR After undergoing surgery following his WD from the Masters, Will Zalatoris has announced he will be out for the season in order to recover. After undergoing surgery following his WD from the Masters, Will Zalatoris has announced he will be out for the season in order to recover. https://t.co/HK94CeEwjp

Will Zalatoris' 2023 season got off to a very rocky start. After winning the 2020 FedEx championship and coming second at the 2022 PGA Championship and Farmers Insurance Open, he had a promising start to the 2023 season.

The world No. 10 golfer, however, struggled with a back injury early in the season. Zalatoris underwent back surgery in order to fix the situation. This unfortunately means that he will miss not only the Memorial Tournament but the rest of the 2023 season as well.

