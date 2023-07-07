Tiger Woods’ close companion spotted with Phil Mickelson at the LIV London Pro-Am

Tiger Woods' close friend and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, Pawan Munjal was spotted with Phil Mickelson at the 2023 LIV Golf London pro-am event on Thursday, July 7. The six-time major champion winner played a few shots with the Indian Businessman.

Pawas Munjal shares a strong bond with 15-time major champion Tiger Woods and had been featured playing golf with the American legendary golfer during the Hero World Challenge. His company is the host of Tiger Woods's charitable event that takes place every year in the Bahamas.

Strangely, Woods has been against LIV Golf but still, his friend was spotted on the Saudi circuit, resulting in fans wondering if Hero will be the next sponsor of the LIV Golf series. However, there is no update on that.

It is pertinent to note that Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri had an alliance with Hero MotoCorp, but as he defected from the Tour to join LIV Golf, the company terminated the deal.

However, the groundbreaking deal of the PGA Tour and PIF earlier last month has changed many equations.

LIV Golf London event

The LIV Golf London event has been kickstarted with an inaugural round on Friday, July 7. The tournament features 48 golfers divided into teams of 12.

Following the conclusion of the opening round, Australian golfer Cameron Smith topped the leaderboard on Friday, July 7. He played a bogey-free inaugural round to wrap up with a score of under 8 to top the leaderboard.

Second place is secured by Marc Leishman, who finished one stroke behind the opening-round leader. Thomas Pieters settled at the third spot. While, Talor Gooch finished in a three-way at fourth place to tie alongside Laurie Canter and Cameron Tringale, who finished with a score of -4.

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri finished in seventh place alongside Abraham Ancer, Richard Bland, and Brendan Grace.

Here is the 2023 LIV Golf London Round 1 event leaderboard:

1. Cameron Smith: -8

2. Marc Leishman: -7

3. Thomas Pieters: -5

T4. Laurie Canter: -4

T4. Talor Gooch: -4

T4. Cameron Tringale: -4

T7: Abraham Ancer: -3

T7. Richard Bland: -3

T7. Brandon Wu: -3

T7. Anirban Lahiri: -3

T11. Sergio Garcia: -2

T11. Jason Kokrak: -2

T11. Joaquin Niemann: -2

T11. James Piot: -2

T11. Ian Poulter: -2.

T11. Henrik Stenson: -2

T11. Lee Westwood: -2

T18. Dean Burnmeter: -1

T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -1

LIV Golf London Round 2 tee times

All 48 golfers will start the second round of the LIV Golf London event at 9:15 am ET on July 9 on different holes.

Here is the LIV Golf London Round 2 tee times:

Tee #1 Scott Vincent Hennie Du Plessis Charl Schwartzel

Tee #2 Justin Harding Branden Grace Phachara Khongwatmai

Tee #3 Sam Horsfield Phil Mickelson Dustin Johnson

Tee #4 Richard Bland Louis Oosthuizen Pablo Larrazabal

Tee #5 Jediah Morgan Ryosuke Kinoshita Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)

Tee #6 Jinichiro Kozuma Kevin Yuan Oliver Fisher

Tee #7 Kevin Na Shaun Norris JC Ritchie

Tee #8 Marin Kaymer David Puig Graeme McDowell

Tee #10 Travis Smyth Turk Pettit Matt Jones

Tee #12 Sadom Kaewkanjana Ian Poulter Lee Westwood

Tee #13 Bernd Wiesberger Hudson Swafford Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Tee #14 Andy Ogletree Sihwan Kim Blake Windred

Tee #15 Viraj Madappa James Piot Ian Snyman

Tee #16 Wade Ormsby Talor Gooch Sergio Garcia

Tee #17 Hideto Tanihara Adrian Otaegui Peter Uihlein

Tee #18 Oliver Bekker Chase Koepka Laurie Canter

