Tiger Woods commits to providing opportunities "for thousands of kids" through a new social initiative: "I'm excited"

Tiger Woods has announced the opening of a TGR Learning Lab center in Philadelphia, a new initiative that aims to provide opportunities for thousands of kids. The legendary golfer shared this news on his official X (previously Twitter) account on April 1, 2025.

Ad

Apart from being an undisputed golfing great, Woods is a well-known figure when it comes to philanthropy and contributions to the community. The golfer announced on Tuesday the opening of the TGR Learning Lab in Philadelphia, which will aim to provide opportunities for thousands of kids.

Check out Tiger Woods' tweet below:

"Today I’m excited to open our second TGR Learning Lab in Philadelphia, combining my passions for supporting youth through education & golf. We will provide opportunities for thousands of kids, and having it at Cobbs Creek, with its ties to Charlie Sifford, makes it truly special."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Woods established the TGR Foundation in 1996 along with his father, Earl Woods. The foundation specializes in providing community-based programs that aim to help improve health and education for children in the United States.

Back in 2006, Tiger Woods built the first TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim, California. The learning center features day programs, after-school programs, online learning facilities, weekend programs, and social outreach ventures.

As reported by the Foundation itself, in February 10, 2021, two million students across the United States have been reached through TGR's various programs.

Ad

Tiger Woods pulls April Fools' prank amid his PGA Tour return uncertainty

Before this announcement, Tiger Woods also pranked his followers with an unexpected joke. The 82-time PGA Tour winner is currently sidelined with an Achilles tendon rupture, having undergone surgery last month.

Despite that, Woods shared a post on X, announcing his return for the Masters Tournament that will take place in Augusta next week.

Ad

"I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following that post, after some time, he confirmed that it was an April Fools' joke and he is still in fact recovering from his Achilles injury.

"P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :)"

Expand Tweet

Woods has won The Masters five times in his professional career (in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019). Fans were hoping to see him compete for the iconic Green Jacket again this year. However, he now faces an extended spell on the sidelines and his return date remains unknown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback