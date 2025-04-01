  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Tiger Woods
  • Tiger Woods commits to providing opportunities "for thousands of kids" through a new social initiative: "I'm excited"

Tiger Woods commits to providing opportunities "for thousands of kids" through a new social initiative: "I'm excited"

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Apr 01, 2025 19:33 GMT
GOLF: FEB 16 PGA The Genesis Invitational - Source: Getty
Tiger Woods GOLF: FEB 16 PGA The Genesis Invitational - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods has announced the opening of a TGR Learning Lab center in Philadelphia, a new initiative that aims to provide opportunities for thousands of kids. The legendary golfer shared this news on his official X (previously Twitter) account on April 1, 2025.

Ad

Apart from being an undisputed golfing great, Woods is a well-known figure when it comes to philanthropy and contributions to the community. The golfer announced on Tuesday the opening of the TGR Learning Lab in Philadelphia, which will aim to provide opportunities for thousands of kids.

Check out Tiger Woods' tweet below:

"Today I’m excited to open our second TGR Learning Lab in Philadelphia, combining my passions for supporting youth through education & golf. We will provide opportunities for thousands of kids, and having it at Cobbs Creek, with its ties to Charlie Sifford, makes it truly special."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Woods established the TGR Foundation in 1996 along with his father, Earl Woods. The foundation specializes in providing community-based programs that aim to help improve health and education for children in the United States.

Back in 2006, Tiger Woods built the first TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim, California. The learning center features day programs, after-school programs, online learning facilities, weekend programs, and social outreach ventures.

As reported by the Foundation itself, in February 10, 2021, two million students across the United States have been reached through TGR's various programs.

Ad

Tiger Woods pulls April Fools' prank amid his PGA Tour return uncertainty

Before this announcement, Tiger Woods also pranked his followers with an unexpected joke. The 82-time PGA Tour winner is currently sidelined with an Achilles tendon rupture, having undergone surgery last month.

Despite that, Woods shared a post on X, announcing his return for the Masters Tournament that will take place in Augusta next week.

Ad
"I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course."
Ad

Following that post, after some time, he confirmed that it was an April Fools' joke and he is still in fact recovering from his Achilles injury.

"P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :)"

Woods has won The Masters five times in his professional career (in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019). Fans were hoping to see him compete for the iconic Green Jacket again this year. However, he now faces an extended spell on the sidelines and his return date remains unknown.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी