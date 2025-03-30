Tiger Woods' ex-swing coach Hank Haney is very active on X, posting on a near-daily basis to his more than 146,000 followers. Haney was Tiger Woods' coach from 2004-2010.

Under Haney's tutelage, Tiger won six of his 15 major championships. Haney's podcast, The Hank Haney Podcast, often features Haney discussing Tiger Woods' excellence and his mentality. Haney has previously argued that Tiger is the best golfer ever, in large part due to his relentless approach and killer mentality.

On Sunday, Haney took to X to respond to a post regarding six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan. The video, shared by The Best of Philosphy on X, was posted on Saturday and has already garnered more than 200,000 views.

The video features former University of North Carolina Basketball coach Roy Williams. Williams was a three-time NCAA Tournament winner as UNC's head coach, though he was an assistant coach when Jordan played for the school from 1981-1984.

"This video on Michael Jordan's mentality will change your life," the caption of the video reads.

"Michael Jordan tells me one day he wants to be the best player to have ever played here. And I said 'well you gotta work harder than you did in high school'. He said 'I worked as hard as as everybody else," I said 'oh excuse me, I thought you just told me you want to be the best player to ever play here'. He said 'I'm gonna show you nobody will ever work as hard as I work'. But I think of three years of watching that youngster get better and better and better. Michael Jordan's the only player that could ever turn it on and off. And he never frickin' turned it off," Williams says in the video.

Jordan is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history, with many arguing that he sits atop the list of the sport's greatest players ever.

Haney replied to the post by Best of Philosophy. He said:

"What it takes to be great, all the great one’s have the same mentality," Haney says in his reply.

Haney frequently posts about other sports and athletes on X, often drawing comparisons between them and Woods.

Hank Haney's past posts and comments about Michael Jordan

Hank Haney and Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship 2009 (via Getty)

Hank Haney has posted about Michael Jordan on X on a few occasions, even drawing comparisons between Jordan and Tiger Woods.

In April 2020, Haney took to X to promote his recent podcast episode, which was titled "The Goat Show - MJ & Tiger". This episode was coming off the heels of the release of the ESPN documentary about Jordan and his career with the Chicago Bulls, titled The Last Dance.

In the podcast episode, Haney argues that Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time.

"Michael Jordan is the absolute greatest. I mean, come on, he is the GOAT. There is only one Michael Jordan," Haney says in the podcast.

Haney has talked about and written extensively on what makes the greatest athletes so great at their craft, especially Woods.

Haney's 2012 book titled The Big Miss: My Years Coaching Tiger Woods gave never-before-seen insights into Tiger's relentless work ethic and mindset. Haney's accounts of Tiger's practice routine and workout schedule displayed to the world just how committed the world's top athletes have to be to remain at the top of their game.

