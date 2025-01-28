Tiger Woods details 'very difficult' meeting to re-locate the Genesis Invitational 2025 to Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods shared the details of re-locating the venue of the Genesis Invitational to Torrey Pines in 2025. The PGA Tour recently confirmed that the Genesis Invitational, hosted by the Tiger Woods Foundation, will be moving to San Diego following the horrific fire in Los Angeles. The tournament was initially scheduled to take place at the Riviera Country Club.

Woods opened up about the decision in a press conference for the TGL on January 27. He revealed that it was difficult for the team to choose the new location and also admitted to having considered Pebble Beach, Phoenix, and Las Vegas in addition to San Diego for the Genesis Invitational. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"The meeting we had was very difficult with the Watanabes. Riv is just not ready. We want to stay within -- on the West Coast, and it narrowed those options down to possibly up near Pebble or to Phoenix or to Vegas or to San Diego or to Palm Springs. There were so many different options out on the table, and we were trying to be understanding to all the victims that these fires have caused, has brought to them."

Woods further unveiled that they opted to choose San Diego, reasoning they wanted to stay within Southern California. He added:

"The fact that we were able to, with the city of San Diego, were able to stay within Southern California, with respect to the difficulties in LA, I think it's important that we were able to stay in Southern California because everyone who was born and raised out in Southern Cal can all relate to the fires. It's a difficult situation, and we want to be very sensitive to that."

Over the years, the tournament has been held at different venues, but Riviera Country Club has been its home since 1999. However, in 2025, it will take place on the South Course of the Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Notably, last week’s Farmers Insurance Open was also held at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Is Tiger Woods playing at the Genesis Invitational 2025?

Tiger Woods might play at the Genesis Invitational 2025. However, so far, the American golfer has not confirmed his presence in the tournament. Nonetheless, he has not missed the event in the last few years, and there is a strong chance he will play next month on the PGA Tour.

The Genesis Invitational is a signature PGA Tour event, and Tiger Woods holds a lifetime exemption to play in these events. Therefore, although the field will feature limited players, Woods is eligible to play in the tournament.

Tiger Woods competed at the Genesis Invitational in 2023, and after rounds of 69, 74, 67, and 73, he finished tied for 45th place. Last year, he started his PGA Tour season at the Genesis Invitational but was forced to withdraw after the first round of 72. The 2025 Genesis Invitational will take place from February 13 to 16.

