Tiger Woods determined to earn his place in every competition according to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan

Tiger Woods isn't all that interested in exemptions given solely because of his status, at least according to Jay Monahan. The absence of Woods at this weekend's tournament left many wondering if there was a way to get him back into the field. Presently, there's not, but that doesn't mean there couldn't be one in the future.

Monahan was asked if Woods' absence had prompted him to consider providing an exemption for past champions and others of the golfer's caliber. He responded (via TWLegion):

"I think you all know Tiger well enough to know that he wants to earn his way into every competition. That's his makeup. But I think as you go forward, as you evolve as an organization, you think about how do you serve and satisfy a rabid fan base? Those discussions, more broadly, would likely be held at the policy board meeting. And I'm sure we would have that discussion. But he'd be the hardest one to convince."

Monahan seems open to the idea. He knows what Woods means to the sport and to fans who will watch the PLAYERS Championship commence without the 2013 champion and icon of the sport.

However, the PGA Tour commissioner doesn't believe that Woods would even want that. As a fierce competitor, the 15-time Major winner wants to earn his way into any field he plays in. To be handed a spot just because he's Woods seems counter to his nature in Monahan's estimation.

Tiger Woods not playing in the PLAYERS Championship

Tiger Woods is not going to play this weekend, and his absence from the PLAYERS is a little bit curious. He stated back in December that his goal was to play on tour once a month. He specifically noted just two non-Major tournaments: the Genesis Invitational and this month's the PLAYERS.

Woods made it into the Genesis before withdrawing with illness. He also had a brief back spasm during it, and there is speculation that that has caused his absence this weekend. He said he wanted to play and now he's not, but perhaps there's a simpler reason.

Recovery is not always a straight line, and Woods knows the Masters is coming up in about a month. The golfer would likely trade an appearance in the PLAYERS to play in the season's first Major, so that might have been a decision he made.

Regardless, Woods' absence ensures he's not going to hurt himself while playing which keeps his status for the upcoming trip to Augusta National intact. It's there that he's in the middle of a record streak of making the cut, so his health is very important.

It's worth noting that the golfer himself has not said why he's not in the field, which has led to all the speculation. Fans wondered about his back, his ankle and everything else. He hasn't said if he's hurt or not.

Tiger Woods did recently compete in the Seminole Pro-Member, so he's not in a complete shutdown. That only adds to the mystery surrounding his absence, but it does seem to confirm his apparent good health.