Tiger Woods drops big news about his 2025 Genesis Invitational availability amid mother’s recent death

Tiger Woods has just confirmed that he will play in the Genesis Invitational next weekend despite suffering the loss of his mother earlier this week.

The tournament, which Woods is the host of, has moved locations due to the Los Angeles wildfires, but it is still on the schedule, and Woods is officially in the field now.

It was long expected that Woods would play. It's his event and one of the few (and the only non-Major) tournaments he appeared in last year before having to undergo surgery on his back.

"Tournament host Tiger Woods is committed to play in the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines," wrote The Genesis Invitational on X to confirm Tiger Woods' participation.

However, it wasn't confirmed. Given his health, he can't commit to frequent appearances on Tour. Then his mother passed away, throwing another wrench into his potential availability, but the legendary PGA Tour star has confirmed that he will play despite all the challenges and the recent setback.

The tournament is slated to take place on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course instead of Riviera on February 13-16. It is the third Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour season which began in January.

Tiger Woods provides statement on mother Kutilda

Tiger Woods has said numerous times that he would not be where he is now without his mother, Kutilda. His father Earl passed away in May 2006, and his mother just passed away on February 4 (Tuesday).

Tiger Woods announced his mother's passing earlier this week (Image via Imagn)

He announced the passing of his mother on Instagram with "profound sadness", and captioned it as:

"My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie."

He also thanked everyone for their unwavering support as well as the privacy required during this time. She was 81 at the time of her death. Kutilda is survived by her son Tiger and two grandchildren, Sam and PGA Tour-hopeful Charlie Woods.

The TGL match, earlier this week, at the So-Fi Center paid a heartfelt homage to his late mother.

