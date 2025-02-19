Tiger Woods drops hints about his future schedule after big loss at TGL

Tiger Woods shared his schedule after his Jupiter Links Golf Club team lost to the New York Golf Club in the TGL series on February 18.

During the press conference, Woods was asked about his future schedule and if people could see him playing at the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach next week. In response, he said, via ASAP Sports:

"I really haven't thought about golf, so I don't think I'm going to be thinking about it for just a little bit here."

Fans anxiously await Tiger Woods' return to official tournaments. He last competed on the PGA Tour at the Open Championship in July 2024. In 2025, he played in the TGL but is still seeking to play in his first PGA Tour event of the season.

Woods was initially slated to play in the Genesis Invitational, but just ahead of the tournament, he withdrew from the competition just before the tournament. Although he did not play at the Signature PGA Tour event last week, he was on the greens as the host on Sunday, February 16.

During a visit to the broadcast booth at the Genesis Invitational, Woods even reflected on playing more tournaments in 2025. NUCLR Golf shared the news on its X account, writing:

"During a visit to the broadcast booth at The Genesis, Tiger Woods says he’s planning to “play more” in 2025 and will appear at some “big events.”'

The 2025 Cognizant Classic will take place from February 27 to March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It would be interesting to know if Woods would join the field next week.

Tiger Woods opens up about his "routine on TGL"

The TGL series takes place at night, unlike the regular golf events which are played in broad daylight. During the press conference of the TGL match on Feb 18, Tiger Woods was asked about his routine on TGL, competing at 7 pm in the series.

Speaking of his routine for TGL, Woods said, via ASAP Sports:

"It's different. It was a busy morning with some work stuff that I had to do. I got here, probably didn't exactly do my normal routine, but hey, it's just the way it goes. It's different playing late at night like this. This is definitely different for us as golfers. But hey, it is what it is."

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club, however, has been struggling with their game in the TGL series. They started their campaign on January 14 in a game against Los Angeles Golf Club with a defeat.

The team next played against Boston Common Golf Club on January 27, winning the game, but again had a loss against New York Golf Club on Feb 18. Jupiter Links Golf Club settled in fifth place in the TGL standings, below the playoff cutline.

