Tiger Woods encouraged to return for Nedbank Golf Challenge by Gary Player

Tiger Woods has been away from the pro golf scene since early April. After withdrawing from the Masters, he underwent surgery on his ankle and is currently going through rehabilitation. He was recently seen hitting some golf balls and even caddying for his son Charlie Woods. With speculations about his return on the rise, Gary Player urged Woods to make his comeback at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Also known as Africa's Major, the Nedbank Golf Challenge is played at the Gary Player Golf Course in Sun City. Player asked Tiger Woods to come play at the event, stating it would "enhance this tournament to another level."

Woods played at the event, formerly known as the Nedbank Million Dollar Golf Tournament, for the first and last time in 1998. He has not returned since. Now, as Tiger Woods recently spoke about being pain-free again, Gary Player urged him to come to Sun City.

According to Golf Digest, Player said:

"We've got to get Tiger Woods back here somehow. [His presence] would enhance this tournament to another level. We got to honor his son who's a tremendous young golfer named after Charlie Sifford."

Even though Tiger Woods might not be at the event, the Nedbank Golf Challenge sees an increase in participation from other golf stars

The Nedbank Golf Challenge has often found it hard to present a star-studded roster. It is especially devoid of American golfers, considering its awkward position in the golf calendar. However, this year, the likes of Max Homa and Justin Thomas have made the trip to be a part of the tournament.

"It's good to see them here. We need more American players to come, but I think these fellas that are here are enjoying it. They've been telling us they'll go back and tell their friends," said Gary Player.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is scheduled to be held from November 9 to 12 at the Gary Player Golf Course in Sun City. The event will boast a prize purse of $6.5 million. The field this year will include the likes of Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose.