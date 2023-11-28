Tiger Woods enlists best friend Rob McNamara as caddie for 2023 Hero World Challenge but keeps 2024 season caddie decision under wraps

Tiger Woods has confirmed that he will make his return to pro golf once again at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. Woods will be on course once again for the first time since April. After withdrawing from the 2023 Augusta Masters, Woods underwent ankle surgery and had been in rehabilitation ever since.

As reported by NUCLR Golf, in preparation for the Hero World Challenge, Woods has announced that he would be enlisting his long-time friend and TGR Executive VP Rob McNamara to be his caddie for the tournament.

Since his surgery, Woods has barely made a public appearance. He has often been seen caddying for his son Charlie Woods and was also seen hitting some golf balls recently.

Speaking via Golf.com, Tiger Woods said he was completely pain-free:

“My ankle is fine. Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever. That pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for.”

Speaking about his plans for 2024, Woods said via Golf Monthly:

"Best scenario would be a tournament a month in 2024. Maybe starting with the Genesis, then maybe the Players. And go from there. This week will hopefully be a step in the right direction."

Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris added to Hero World Challenge roster as Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele drop out

The 2023 Hero World Challenge has seen several changes to its roster, including the announcement of Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris, Lucas Glover, and Justin Rose. Will Zalatoris, who had been out for the 2023 season due to back surgery, will also be making his comeback at this tournament. On the other hand, the likes of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele have dropped out.

Following is the final field of 20 for the Hero World Challenge:

Sam Burns

Keegan Bradley

Wyndham Clark

Jason Day

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover*

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Collin Morikawa

Justin Rose

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

The Hero World Challenge has a prize purse of $3.5 million, with the winner picking up $1 million.