Tiger Woods' events team lauds 'familiar face' Gary Woodland on Ryder Cup vice-captaincy role

Tiger Woods' TGR Live Events has reacted to Gary Woodland being named as an assistant captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Team captain Keegan Bradley announced his fifth and final assistant captain for the upcoming biennial tournament on Wednesday, July 2.

TGR Live reacted to the big news by sharing a post on its X account. The post included a few pictures of Woodland and a caption congratulating him.

"A familiar face at our events, now a leader for U.S. Ryder Cup Team. Congratulations to Gary Woodland on being named fifth Vice Captain," TGR Live wrote.

Gary Woodland also reacted to his new role in the press release on Wednesday. He shared his excitement about joining Bradley. He said (via Golf.com):

“I am extremely excited and grateful to Keegan for the opportunity to support the U.S. Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup. Keegan’s passion for this event is contagious and I am thrilled to be a part of it."

"With just over two months to go until we arrive at Bethpage, I am fully committed to doing everything I can to help Keegan as well as our team of vice captains and players," he added.

The other U.S. team assistant Ryder Cup captains are Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, and Webb Simpson. Woodland is looking forward to his first Ryder Cup appearance in 2025. He has previously played for the U.S. in the Presidents Cup and was part of the winning team in 2019.

"He will be a valuable leader" – Keegan Bradley on Gary Woodland being named U.S. Ryder Cup assistant captain

Keegan Bradley praised Gary Woodland after naming him as the assistant captain for the U.S. Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup. He said (via Golf.com):

"I have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for Gary and all he has accomplished in this game. As a major champion and someone who is still competing at a high level, he is well aware of the demands of performing on golf’s biggest stages."

"He will be a valuable leader for us over the coming months and throughout the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black," he added.

Meanwhile, this season on the greens, Gary Woodland has so far competed in 17 tournaments and recorded one runner-up finish. He started the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii with a T16 finish and then recorded a T22 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He had a good start to the season but then struggled with his game, missing three consecutive cuts at the Genesis Invitational, Cognizant Classic, and The Players Championship. However, he bounced back and recorded a T47 finish at the Valspar Championship and then a T2 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. He last competed at the Rocket Classic and settled in a T46 position.

