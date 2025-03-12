Tiger Woods' ex-coach has a 2-word reaction to Paul McGinley's 'proposal for unity' of PGA Tour and LIV Golf

Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney, has reacted to former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley's proposed unification plan for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. McGinley proposed steps that suggest coexistence between the two rival tours rather than an all-out merger.

McGinley's proposal gives increased access for LIV players to PGA Tour events while the PGA Tour benefits by securing PIF investment. The major points of his proposal are as follows:

PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue

LIV players get unrestricted access to the DP World Tour

The top 10 LIV players receive entry into the Players Championship and 5 Signature Events on the PGA Tour.

LIV grants access to 2 PGA Tour teams for its season finale.

PIF matches SSG’s $1.5 billion investment in PGA Tour Enterprises.

The proposal by Paul McGinley was shared by Sports Illustrated's Matt Vincenzi on X. Responding to it, Hank Haney, who coached Tiger Woods from 2004 to 2010, reacted in two words:

"Seems reasonable"

Talks between PGA Tour officials and PIF's governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan are underway. Both parties have met after Donald Trump became the President of the United States.

Tiger Woods' ex-coach says he likes TGL amidst the fall in ratings of the tech-infused league

TGL, founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, has seen fluctuating viewership through the first 15 group-stage matches. While the TGL debut received 919,000 viewers, some of the matches received as low as 160,000 viewers, as per Front Office Sports.

Responding to a tweet from the popular golf account NUCLRGOLF regarding less viewership in some of the matches, Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney wrote:

"I like TGL and I think it’s gotten better every week but it’s clear other people don’t share my opinion. Any golf at night is a good thing as far as I’m concerned."

Overall, TGL matches have garnered an average of 513,000 viewers per match, a 21% increase over previous ESPN programming in similar time slots.

The TGL playoffs will be held next week on March 17 and 18. The first semifinal will be between Los Angeles Golf Club (#1 seed) and New York Golf Club (#4 seed). In the second semifinal, The Bay Golf Club (#2 seed) will face Atlanta Drive GC (#3 seed). The final best-of-three series will be held on March 24 and 25, 2025.

Let's take a look at the TGL standings after 15 matches:

Los Angeles Golf Club: 9 points, 4 wins, and 1 overtime loss in 5 matches The Bay Golf Club: 8 points, 4 win in 5 matches Atlanta Drive GC: 8 points, 4 wins in 5 matches New York Golf Club: 5 points, 2 wins, and 1 overtime loss in 5 matches Jupiter Links GC: 2 points, 1 win in 5 matches Boston Common Golf: 1 point, 0 wins and 1 overtime loss in 5 matches

