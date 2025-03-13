Tiger Woods' ex-coach has a 5-word reaction to LIV Golfer not being credited for his record at TPC Sawgrass

Tiger Woods ex-coach Hank Haney reacted to how LIV golfer Cam Smith's impressive record en route to winning The Players Championship was erased from the tournament's trivia board. This week, the PGA Tour players will be starting their game at the TPC Sawgrass for the unofficially fifth Major, The Players Championship.

While the tournament will officially tee off on Thursday, March 13, former PGA Tour player Colt Knost, on March 12, shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account of the Trivia board, which had a question about naming the only player to record 10 birdies in a round at TPC Sawgrass. There were two options: Justin Thomas and Colt Knost.

Knost's post was reshared by golf analyst Andrew Kirby on his X account to highlight how Cam Smith's name was missing from the board. Notably, he plays on the LIV Golf. Kirby wrote:

"Houston - we have a problem. The attempted rewriting of history. In 22 Cam Smith made 10 birdies in the final round on route to winning the Players. But that’s been erased like his car park"

Intriguingly, even Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney reacted to it with a solid five-word message. He wrote:

"Not right to do that"

Cam Smith won The Players Championship in 2022, just before he signed up with the LIV Golf. In the final round of the tournament back then held at the TPC Sawgrass, he carded ten birdies but also made four bogeys on that day for a round of 6-under 66 and won the prestigious tournament by one stroke over Anirban Lahiri.

He clinched the trophy in March 2022 and around September 2022, after he joined the LIV Golf, his special car park slot was reportedly removed by the officials. As the perk of the tournament winner, the Aussie was also awarded a reserved parking lot in front of TPC Sawgrass, which was removed from the venue.

A quick recap of LIV Golfer Cam Smith's performance at The Players Championship 2022

Smith had put up a show at The Players back in 2022. Having started the tournament with a round of 69, he had some tough times on the greens during the second day of the event when he carded a round of 71. In the opening round, the Aussie carded four birdies and a bogey for a round of 3-under, followed by six birdies and five bogeys on the next 18 holes.

The second round was tough, but still, he managed to make the cut and then played another round of 3-under 69 for four birdies and a bogey. He wrapped up the game with an amazing final round in which he started with four back-to-back birdies before adding another one on the sixth.

However, he struggled and made three bogeys from the seventh to ninth but again started on the back nine with four back-to-back birdies and then added another birdie on the 17 followed by a bogey on the final hole for a round of 6-under 66.

