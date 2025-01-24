Tiger Woods’ ex-coach adds fuel to fire, claiming PGA Tour is dying following American Express conundrum

The American Express concluded last week on the PGA Tour and had a massive decline in viewership. NUCLR Golf shared a post on its X account (formerly Twitter) about the stats of the final-round viewership.

According to Josh Carpenter, The American Express saw a viewership dip of 56% over last year. The tournament received just 232 thousand viewers on Golf Channel, while the same tournament received 534 thousand viewers in 2024.

"RATINGS COLLAPSE — Sepp Straka’s win at The AMEX on Sunday saw final-round viewership plunge by 56% over last year, resulting in just 232K viewers on Golf Channel compared to 534K for Dunlap’s win last year. (Via @JoshACarpenter) Is pro golf in massive trouble?"

A fan replied to this post and wrote that they no longer watch the PGA Tour since the split.

"OH YES! The @PGATOUR is dying. I no longer watch it. After watching every week all the time (50+yrs). Since the split, there is NOTHING MORE BORING than watching some unknown dude take his time with aim point only to miss a putt. OMG! Painful!"

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney shared his views on this and wrote there might be a lot of people in the same boat.

"I think there might be a lot of people in this same boat?"

The tournament had prominent names like Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day, Will Zalatories, Rickie Fowler, and others. Despite that, The American Express had low ratings and saw a massive dip in viewership.

The American Express 2025 leaderboard

Sepp Straka won the 2025 American Express as he carded -25 for the event, while Justin Thomas finished two strokes behind at -23. Straka maintained his lead on the final day and earned $1,584,000 along with 500 FedEx Cup points for winning the event.

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 American Express.

1. Sepp Straka -25

-25 2. Justin Thomas -23

-23 T3. Justin Lower -22

-22 T3. Jason Day -22

-22 T5. Patrick Cantlay -20

-20 T5. Charley Hoffman -20

-20 T7. Camilo Villegas -19

-19 T7. Taylor Moore -19

-19 T7. Ben Griffin -19

-19 T7. Max Greyserman -19

-19 11 . Alex Smalley -18

-18 T12. Nick Taylor -17

-17 T12. J.T. Poston -17

-17 T12. Will Zalatoris -17

-17 T12. Frankie Capan III -17

-17 T12. Beau Hossler -17

-17 T12. Mark Hubbard -17

-17 T18. Trey Mullinax -16

-16 T18. Kevin Roy -16

-16 T18. Cam Davis -16

-16 T21. Harry Hall -15

-15 T21. Jacob Bridgeman -15

-15 T21. Doug Ghim -15

-15 T21. Rickie Fowler -15

-15 T21. Billy Horschel -15

-15 T21. Keith Mitchell -15

-15 T21. Daniel Berger -15

-15 T21. Ben Kohles -15

-15 T29. Vincent Norrman -14

-14 T29. Carson Young -14

-14 T29. Tom Hoge -14

-14 T29. J.J. Spaun -14

-14 T29. Sam Burns -14

-14 T34. Lanto Griffin -13

-13 T34. Quade Cummins -13

-13 T34. Lee Hodges -13

-13 T34. Victor Perez -13

-13 T34. Ryan Palmer -13

-13 T34. Harry Higgs -13

-13 T34. Nick Dunlap -13

-13 T34. Chris Kirk -13

-13 T34. Brice Garnett -13

-13 T43. Ricky Castillo -12

-12 T43. Matt Kuchar -12

-12 T43. Sam Ryder -12

-12 T43. Michael Kim -12

-12 T43. Ryo Hisatsune -12

-12 T43. Matteo Manassero -12

-12 T43. Rikuya Hoshino -12

-12 T43. Harris English -12

-12 T51. Matthew Riedel -11

-11 T51. Sam Stevens -11

-11 T51. Brandt Snedeker -11

-11 T51. Si Woo Kim -11

-11 T51. Brian Campbell -11

-11 T51. Ryan Gerard -11

-11 T51. Davis Thompson -11

-11 T58. Mackenzie Hughes -10

-10 T58. Kurt Kitayama -10

-10 T58. Rico Hoey -10

-10 T58. Taylor Montgomery -10

-10 T58. Kris Ventura -10

-10 T58. Alejandro Tosti -10

-10 T64. Jeremy Paul -9

-9 T64. Vince Whaley -9

-9 T66. Joe Highsmith -8

-8 T66. Will Gordon -8

-8 T68. Eric Cole -7

-7 T68. Mac Meissner -7

