Tiger Woods’ ex-coach critiques USGA for Sam Burns' controversial ruling during US Open finale

Tiger Woods' former swing coach, Hank Haney, supported Sam Burns, calling out the USGA's controversial decision during the final round of the 2025 US Open at Oakmont. Burns was one shot off the lead when he reached the 15th hole on Sunday. His tee shot landed in water, following heavy rain earlier in the day. When he stepped up to take his next shot, water splashed during his practice swings.

When he asked for relief under golf's rule for temporary water, the officials said no. Burns ended up making a double bogey on that hole. After that, he never recovered and finished the round with an 8-over 78, falling out of contention.

Hank Haney reacted to an post shared by golf digets that read:

"Do you agree with Sam Burns' rulings?"

In response, Haney wrote:

"No one agrees except the USGA, which is typically the case, and there in lies the problem."

The USGA hasn't made an official statement about the decision, but it's not he first time their rulings have come under fire. In 2016, Dustin Johnosn was penalized at Oakmont when his ball moved on the green, which eventually led to rule changes to avoid unfair penalties in unclear situations.

This time, the issue concerned casual water, which is covered under Rule 16.1b. Players are allowed free relief when standing water interferes with their stance or swing. The 2025 US Open ended with JJ Spaun winning his first major.

Sam Burns reflects on controversial 15th hole ruling

Sam Burns wrapped up his 2025 US Open campaign with a disappointing 8-over 78, marking his worst round of the tournament. The rough finish saw him drop six spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for seventh, after he had positioned himself strongly with rounds of 72, 65 and 69.

During his post-round press conference, Burns detailed the incident and his frustration with the call:

That fairway slopes left to right. That's kind of the low part of the fairway there. When I walked into it, clearly you could see water coming up. Took practice swings and it's just water splashing every single time. Called a rules official over, they disagreed.

"I looked at it again. I thought maybe I should get a second opinion. That rules official also disagreed. At the end of the day, it's not up to me, it's up to the rules official. That's kind of that," he added.

Despite the ruling and the tough finish, Sam Burns managed a top-10 position at Oakmont. He will tee off next at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, from June 19 to 22.

