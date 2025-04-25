Tiger Woods ex-coach declares Bryson DeChambeau as his "favorite" player

Tiger Woods ex-swing coach Hank Haney declared LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau as his "favorite" golfer on Friday, April 25. Haney coached Woods to six major titles from 2004-2010.

Haney's X post regarding DeChambeau featured a picture of the two-time major champion on the driving range with a pitching wedge, with the image paused at the top of his backswing. Haney heaped praise on DeChambeau in the caption.

"My favorite player to watch is @brysondech," Hank Haney's X post read.

Haney's post already has more than 40 likes. Haney has more than 146,000 followers on X. Haney has long been a fan of Bryson DeChambeau and a supporter of LIV Golf. The renowned swing instructor often posts on X about both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau aims to continue hot major streak at next month's PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau after winning the 2024 U.S. Open (via Getty)

Bryson DeChambeau looks to continue his hot streak at major chamionships as the golf world will soon turn its attention to the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, which will be hosting the PGA Championship in less than a month.

DeChambeau has finished in the top six in four of his last five major starts, beginning at The 2024 Masters. He finished tied for sixth place at last year's Masters and was tied for the lead entering the third round.

At last year's PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, DeChambeau finished in solo second place, a single shot behind winner Xander Schauffele. It was Schauffele's first major win, which he followed up with another major win at The Open Championship in July.

In the final round, DeChambeau scorched the scorecard as the sun beat down on Louisville, Kentucky. He shot a seven-under-par 64, with Schauffele narrowly winning with a birdie on the par-five 18th hole.

The following month in June, Bryson DeChambeau followed up his strong first two major starts in 2024 with a victory at the U.S. Open. He captured his second U.S. Open title last year at the iconic Pinehurst No. 2, narrowly besting Rory McIlroy in a Sunday duel for the ages.

DeChambeau made a remarkable up-and-down on the 18th hole from a bunker to win the tournament. Earlier this month, he traveled back to Pinehurst to be present for the course putting in a plaque in front of the bunker that saw him hit his iconic tournament-winning shot.

At The Masters earlier this month, DeChambeau nearly won his first green jacket. He entered the final round in the final pairing, two shots behind leader Rory McIlroy. However, after the second hole, DeChambeau found himself in posession of the solo lead.

DeChambeau ultimately faultered, finishing in a tie for fifth place. He aims to keep up his strong play at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in May.

