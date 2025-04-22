Tiger Woods' ex-coach drops a 1-word reaction to a stat involving the 15-time Major champ & Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney recently took to X to share a stat involving the 15-time Major champion and Phil Mickelson. Haney had only a 1-word reaction to the insane numbers.

According to the post Haney shared, between 1997 and 2009, Woods had a cumulative score of -134 in Major Championships and Mickelson was the only golfer within 250 strokes (+99). Haney wrote;

"Wow"

The time period mentioned in Hank Haney's post also includes the iconic Tiger slam era from 2000 to 2001, when Woods won all four Major Championships in a row. In fact, in 2000, the ace golfer had won all the Major titles barring the Masters, which he went on to win in 2001.

Hank Haney had coached Woods from 2004 to 2010 after the golfer had split with Butch Harmon. In that time, the golf legend won six Major Championship titles - 2005 Masters, 2006 and 2007 PGA Championship, 2008 US Open, 2005 and 2006 Open Championship.

For the majority of their careers, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were pitted against each other as rivals. In fact, the first edition of 'The Match' was played between the two golfers in 2018 at the Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Exploring Tiger Woods wins on the PGA Tour from 2005 to 2010

Tiger Woods at the 2007 Tour Championship (Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods has 82 PGA Tour titles under his belt and is currently tied with Sam Snead for the most number of wins on the Tour. Here's taking a look at his PGA Tour titles from 2005 to 2010:

(Please note: Major titles are in bold)

2005:

Buick Invitational (16-under)

Ford Championship at Doral (24-under)

Masters (12-under)

Open Championship (14-under)

World Golf Championship - NEC Invitational (6-under)

World Golf Championship - American Express Championship (10-under)

2006:

Buick Invitational (10-under)

Ford Championship at Doral (20-under)

Open Championship (18-under)

Buick Open (24-under)

PGA Championship (18-under)

Deutsche Bank Championship (16-under)

World Golf Championship - American Express Championship (23-under)

2007:

Buick Invitational (15-under)

World Golf Championship - CA Championship (10-under)

Wachovia Championship (13-under)

World Golf Championship - Bridgestone Invitational (8-under)

PGA Championship (8-under)

BMW Championship (22-under)

TOUR Championship (23-under)

2008:

Buick Invitational (19-under)

World Golf Championship - Accenture Match Play Championship

Arnold Palmer Invitational (10-under)

US Open (1-under)

2009:

Arnold Palmer Invitational (5-under)

Memorial Tournament (12-under)

AT&T National (13-under)

Buick Open (20-under)

World Golf Championship - Bridgestone Invitational (12-under)

BMW Championship (19-under)

2010:

(no wins out of 12 starts)

Tiger Woods won six Major Championships in the period of five years from 2005 to 2010.

