Tiger Woods’ ex‑coach drops classic quote after fitter unknowingly makes bold claim against Zac Blair

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Jul 25, 2025 02:57 GMT
SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio At The 2019 PGA Merchandise Show - Day 2
Hank Haney, 2019 PGA Merchandise Show (Image via Getty)

One of the PGA Tour's most favorite golfers, Zac Blair, posted a video on his X (formerly known as Twitter) that quickly went viral and sparked conversations in the golf industry. Tiger Woods' former coach decided to jump in and offer his take on the matter.

Zac Blair posted a video of himself going undercover at a Golf Galaxy store for a driver fitting. The fitter not only did not recognize the PGA Tour star, but he also stated that the professional golfer needs to work on his technique. The former also claimed that he is better than Blair.

Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney had a simple yet bold statement as a response to the situation. Haney reposted the video with a caption that read (via X @HankHaney):

"Don’t judge a book by it’s cover."

Here's a look at Hank Haney's comments and Zac Blair's viral video of himself going undercover as a regular club golfer (via X @HankHaney):

The video quickly did rounds on social media, and some fans were baffled as to how a PGA Tour player was not recognized. However, Blair issued a small statement later on letting his fans and followers know that the video was not meant to hate on the Golf Galaxy fitter.

Zac Blair stated that he made the video to show how the majority of people would not recognize him, nor does he wish to be recognized. Here's what he had to say in response to the viral clip, which was later shared by NUCLR GOLF on X.

"I think it's important to make sure everyone knows this was never meant to goof on Nic from Golf Galaxy. On the contrary, it was just supposed to show how 99%+ would never recognize me or think that I golf professionally, and nor do I expect people to. It was all in good fun, and Nic was an awesome sport about the entire thing!"
After he ended up purchasing the driver, Blair extended a friendly hand out and offered the Golf Galaxy fitter tickets to this week's PGA Tour event at the iconic TPC Twin Cities where the former is playing the 2025 3M Open.

Has Zac Blair ever won on the PGA Tour?

Zac Blair joined the PGA Tour in 2015 and has since played in 2017 tournaments. The American golfer has made the cut in 120 of them. However, he is yet to earn his breakthrough win on the circuit.

The golfer has recorded ten finishes in the top ten throughouthis career. Five of those were inside the top five, with one third-place finish and two second-place finishes.

The 34 year old might be close to ending his dry streak this week. Zac Blair is tied for seventh place at the 2025 3M Open after 18 holes of competition.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
