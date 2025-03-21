Tiger Woods' ex-coach gives his sign of approval as small company outperforms TaylorMade: "Great products"

Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney took to X on Friday, March 21 to praise L.A.B. Golf's line of putters in response to a report that its putters have passed both TaylorMade and PING in sales. Haney was Tiger Woods' swing coach from 2004-2010.

L.A.B. Golf's putters have become increasingly popular as more of the world's top professionals have been seen using them and even finding success with them. Haney also praised the company with a post on X.

"Great products, great company, they deserve it, Sam Hahn knows what he’s doing and the putters work, @labgolfputters," Haney's X post reads.

Haney's X post was quoting MYGOLFSPY's post on X detailing the sales of L.A.B. putters in comparison to other top brands.

"Y'all didn't want to believe it, but... L.A.B. went from boutique to No. 3 in putter sales, passing TaylorMade and PING quicker than Patrick Reed went from Captain America to social pariah. Success comes with a target, and right now -- L.A.B. is wearing a giant neon bullseye," the post reads.

Adam Scott, Will Zalatoris and Lucas Glover are just a few of the game's top players who have found success with L.A.B. Golf's putters.

J.J. Spaun used his L.A.B. Golf putter in his runner-up finish at The Players Championship last week. Spaun lost in a playoff to Rory McIlroy on Monday morning after rain delays on Sunday forced the playoff to be moved to the following day.

What's Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney up to now?

Hank Haney and Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship 2009 (via Getty)

Hank Haney currently has a podcast that is available on iHeart, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. He also has a golf school that is known for its impressive golf instruction. The renowned swing instructor coached Tiger Woods to six major titles, including his iconic performance at the 2008 U.S. Open.

Haney left Tiger in 2010 just after The Players Championship, which was one of Tiger's first events after his 2009 infidelity scandal.

In 2012, Haney released a book titled The Big Miss: My Years Coaching Tiger Woods. The book provided never-before-seen insights into the life and competative mindset of Tiger.

In 2012, Tiger criticized Haney for the book, saying he felt betrayed by a friend.

"I think it's unprofessional and very disappointing... especially because it's someone I worked with and trusted as a friend," Tiger told ESPN in 2012.

Tiger also noted that he had no plans to read the book, accusing it of being a money-grab.

"There have been other one-sided books about me and I think people understand that this book is about money. I'm not going to waste my time reading it. I just think this book is very self-serving," Tiger said.

Haney's book had some remakable claims, including that Tiger had planned to retire from golf and join the Navy SEALs. Haney also said he believed Tiger had hurt his knee training with the Navy SEALs, which ultimately led to Tiger's triumphant performance at the 2008 U.S.Open.

