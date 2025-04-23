Tiger Woods' ex-coach hails golfer's remarkable divot depth consistency: "In practice he seemingly never missed a shot"

Tiger Woods was recently praised by the PGA Tour in an X (formerly Twitter) post. The PGA released a video of Woods practicing his shots and drawing a straight line with them. There were several shots in the video, and the golfer did not miss a single one, demonstrating great consistency in his game. Even one of his former coaches respected his consistency by reacting to this X post.

Ad

NUCLR Golf first reposted the PGA Tour video, which was later reposted by Hank Haney. He coached Tiger Woods from 2004 to 2010, during which time Woods won eight golf majors. Haney knows the best of Woods because he had spent so much time with the golfer. The coach mentioned this in his comment about the practice session. Haney stated:

"Notice the consistency of the depth of the divots, sometimes the sod would fly on the golf course but never in practice and in practice he seemingly never missed a shot."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hank Haney was always focused on Tiger Woods' swing mechanics. He wanted Woods to be consistent with his shots so that his muscles and joints would be less stressed than usual. This is why this coach-player combination was always admired, especially after Woods' knee problems surfaced. Interestingly, despite his leg issues, Woods won the 2008 US Open.

Tiger Woods and Hank Haney split up after a public spat in May 2010, which made things more complicated. Woods continued to play while Haney worked as a broadcaster, podcast host (The Hank Haney Podcast), and instructor.

Ad

Tiger Woods has shaken hands with Augusta National for a major project

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty

Currently, Tiger Woods is not playing golf full-time due to a major injury. In March 2025, he informed fans about his ruptured Achilles tendon and that it would take some time to recover. Woods underwent surgery for the injury, which is expected to heal between 6 and 12 months. Interestingly, while he is in bed, he has signed a partnership with Augusta National.

Ad

On April 8, Woods made a massive announcement on his X (Formerly Twitter) account, stating:

"I’m proud to partner with Augusta National Golf Club to expand educational and golf opportunities in the Augusta community. Together, we will establish a TGR Learning Lab focused on STEAM education and renovate the historic Augusta Municipal Golf Course, “The Patch,” with a new 9-hole short course designed by TGR Design. It means a lot to be able to create opportunities that uplift and inspire the next generation."

Ad

Expand Tweet

There have been no further updates on the new golf course since this post. Speculations are that Tiger Woods cannot pursue the course's design without first trying a few shots, which he can only do once he is in better health. Woods is expected to be able to move his hand freely in three to four months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More