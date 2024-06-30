Tiger Woods’ ex-coach hails Neal Shipley, applauds the amateur golf sensation: “He’s got a great swing and he’s going to be a player”

Neal Shipley has been in the golf world's spotlight since April, when he finished as the low amateur at the Masters. On Sunday, June 30, Shipley received praise from Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney.

Haney reposted an X (formerly Twitter) post from the official PGA Tour account that showcased Neal Shipley's performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The coach commented on the post and commended the player's performance. Haney wrote:

"He’s got a great swing and he’s going to be a player."

Neal Shipley was the runner-up at the 2023 US Amateur, which opened the doors for the 2024 editions of the Masters and the US Open. He finished as the low amateur at both Majors.

He was the only amateur to make the cut at Augusta National and placed T53 with a score of 12 over. One of the most memorable moments of the event was Neal Shipley's chance to play the final round with Tiger Woods.

At Pinehurst, Shipley finished T26 with a score of 6 over. He started his professional career a few days later.

Shipley currently plays on the PGA Tour Americas where he made his debut a week ago at The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist. He finished T9 at the event. The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic is his PGA Tour debut.

Hank Haney has had a 40-year career as a golf coach, with several awards and recognitions for his work. He was inducted into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame in 2019.

Between 2003 and 2010, Haney worked with Tiger Woods, who in that period won 37 PGA Tour tournaments, including six Major championships. Haney also worked with two-time Major champion Mark O'Meara.

A look at Neal Shipley's performance at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Neal Shipley is on the verge of finishing in the Top 10 on his PGA Tour debut. With the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic still in play, he sits T11 with a score of 13 under.

Shipley began his performance at Detroit Golf Club with a first round consisting of one eagle, seven birdies, and four bogeys (5 under). Shipley had a particularly impressive back nine, as he played it with 30 strokes, including five consecutive birdies.

During the second round, Shipley bogeyed the 2nd but then birdied the 4th, 7th, 11th, 14th, and 17th without another bogey. This brought his score to 9 under after 36 holes.

During the so-called "Moving Day", Shipley had an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys to start the fourth and decisive day with a score of 11 under. On Sunday, Shipley had three birdies and a bogey through the 15th.

Shipley has been above the tournament average in almost every area of play. His average driving distance is 304.40 yards, his driving accuracy percentage is 67.92%, and his putts per green in regulation is 1.72.