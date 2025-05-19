Tiger Woods’ ex-coach impressed by $100M-worth LIV Golfer’s ‘perspective’ after PGA Championship collapse

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney was highly impressed with LIV Golf's Jon Rahm's perspective after the 2025 PGA Championship's unfortunate finish. The Spanish golfer competed at the major held from May 15 to 18 at Quail Hollow Golf Club. He had a decent start to the game but struggled in the final round with 73 and settled in T8.

In the post-round press conference of the PGA Championship on Sunday, Rahm, who has a net worth of $100 million (via Forbes), was asked about his game and how he would deal with a loss in the upcoming weeks. In response, Rahm said, via ASAP Sports:

"Like, I play golf for a living. It's incredible. Am I embarrassed a little bit about how I finished today? Yeah. But I just need to get over it, get over myself. It's not the end of the world. It's not like I'm a doctor or a first responder, where somebody if they have a bad day, truly bad things happen."

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney shared the video of Jon Rahm on his X account with a caption:

"What a great perspective @JonRahmOfficial great interview"

Jon Rahm started his game at the PGA Championship with an opening round of 70. He carded another round of 70 on the second day and then 67 in the third round.

The Spanish golfer played the final round of 73 and settled in a tie for eighth with Si Woo Kim, Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Gerard, Denny McCarthy, Ben Griffin and Joaquin Niemann.

Jon Rahm reflects upon his performance at 2025 PGA Championship

Jon Rahm at 2025 PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Jon Rahm finished with a total of 4-under after four rounds at the 2025 PGA Championship. In the final fourth round, he started the game on the first tee and made only a birdie on the front nine, while on the back nine, he added two more birdies on the tenth and eleventh holes.

However, after the decent start, Rahm struggled on the final few holes. He made a bogey on the 16th and two back-to-back double bogeys on the next two holes for a 2-over 73.

In the post-round press conference, Jon Rahm talked about his performance and said, ASAP Sports:

"It was really close. God, it's been a while since I had that much fun on a golf course, 15 holes. Even the first seven the day where I was swinging well and things weren't happening, but I kept myself in and made the pars that I needed and played really good golf from the 8th to the 15th.

"It's just mistakes around the green -- you know, that bunker shot on 18, I thought I landed it where I needed to. It was just softer bounds and a misread and what to say about 15," he added.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler registered a win in the game. He played four rounds of 69, 68, 65 and 71 to win the game. Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley tied for second at 6-under.

