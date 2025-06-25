Tiger Woods’ ex coach indirectly calls for Wyndham Clark's ban after Oakmont drama at US Open 

Wyndham Clark was one of the many golfers at the 2025 US Open who saw the challenging Oakmont Country Club get the better of them. Following the news of him destroying the locker room going viral, Tiger Woods' former coach threw some subtle shade at the golfer.

On June 25, Hank Haney reposted renowned golf instructor Jim McLean's take on Wyndham Clark's incident. He painted a picture of a golfer being invited to play one of the most prestigious tournaments in golf and destroying the locker room out of rage.

Haney replied to McLean's post with a cheeky dig at Clark. Tiger Woods' ex-coach wrote (via X @HankHaney):

"0.0 Blutarski."

While no names were mentioned in either post, the hints point towards Wyndham Clark. The former US Open winner had an emotional outburst following a disappointing four-over-par 74 second round score that led to a missed cut.

Here's a look at the damage inflicted by Clark (via X @Bossman_10K):

Hank Haney referenced the infamous academic GPA of John Blutarski from the movie Animal House. He implied that Wyndham Clark's behavior was inexcusable and indirectly called for a ban of the PGA Tour golfer, stating that his odds for redemption at Oakmont were effectively zero.

Wyndham Clark comments on damaging Oakmont's locker room

Following the incident at the Oakmont Country Club on Friday, Wyndham Clark did not speak to media. However, a reporter brought up the topic during a press conference at last week's Travelers Championship.

Clark stated that he deeply regrets his "mistake." He extended his apologies to the governing bodies of the tournament, the Oakmont Country Club, and his fans. The 31-year-old said (via ASAP Sports):

"I've had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened. But I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up. I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team. I still am on the outside looking in for the FedExCup. So I'm starting to move on and focus on those things."

The three-time PGA Tour winner wishes to put the incident behind him and focus on better things for the future. Wyndham Clark stated that he aspires to perform better in tournaments leading up to the BMW Championship in August to give him a fair shot of making the 2025 Ryder Cup team.

As of June 25, Clark sits in 22nd place on the Team USA Ryder Cup Points Leaderboard with 3,698.49 points accumulated. The top 6 players on the list following the BMW Championship will automatically qualify for the event, while the remaining 6 golfers in the roster will be chosen by Captain Keegan Bradley.

