Tiger Woods’ ex-coach issues 3-word message on the 5x Major champ’s insane feat in 2005

Long before Tiger Woods became a walking legend, his 2005 performance had already cemented him in golf history. But nearly two decades later, his former coach remembered the moment on X and summed it up in just three words —

“That was fun,” said Hank Haney.

Here is the post:

Woods’s former swing coach, in a recent post he shared on X reflected on the golfer’s iconic win at the 2005 Masters. He shared the post, on the remembrance day of April 10, the same date in 2005 when Tiger Woods won the Masters.

It was his fourth Masters title after a dramatic playoff against Chris DiMarco. He finished the tournament at 12-under par. This victory is also remembered for an incredible chip shot he holed on the 16th hole during the final round of the game.

Haney spent some of Woods’ most dominant years with him from March 2004 to May 2010. Haney stepped down as Woods’ coach the day after Woods withdrew from The Players Championship. Haney's coaching philosophy, at least in his book "The Big Miss," is focused on establishing a consistent game. Woods navigated the difficult conditions of the Masters and won in a playoff, and that likely reinforced Haney's propensity to play this way.

That moment at Augusta became more than a mere highlight; it was a testament to Woods’s mental fortitude. Winning that week in 2005 was a massive affirmation of the swing tweaking that Tiger Woods was doing with Hank Haney. Woods himself recognized it, declaring the triumph a "validation" of their time while working together, as the Augusta Chronicle reported.

Not Just 2005—Tiger Woods’ Augusta Legacy Runs Five Deep

The year 2005 was only a piece of Tiger Woods's unmatched dominance at Augusta. The American legend has already won the Green Jacket on five occasions — 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019. Each victory has a different story: record-breaking firsts, emotional comebacks. Woods’ Masters legacy traverses eras, generations and golf’s changing landscape.

At just 21, Woods shattered records in 1997 with a 12-shot victory — still the tournament’s largest margin. In 2001, he completed the fabled "Tiger Slam," holding all four Major titles at once. A year later, he went back-to-back, joining the elite company with consecutive wins. And while 2005 brought the greatest shot ever played at Augusta, it was 2019 — post-surgery, post-scandal — that Woods delivered his most human triumph, becoming the second-oldest champion in the tournament’s history.

Only Jack Nicklaus has more Masters wins, with six. But in many eyes, Woods' five aren’t just numbers — they represent five different chapters in a career unlike any other. From dominance to doubt to defiance, Woods’ run at Augusta isn’t just about victories; it’s about evolution.

And as of 2022, even after a near-fatal crash, Tiger Woods still showed up believing he could add a sixth. “I don’t show up unless I think I can win,” he said during a press conference — a mantra that echoes with every step he’s taken on the Georgia fairways.

