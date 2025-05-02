Tiger Woods' ex-coach labels $3.6B-worth NBA legend as "the greatest ever"

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney is quite active on social media, especially on X. He shares his opinions on various aspects of the game and doesn't shy away from calling a spade a spade.

Recently, Haney shared a tweet praising the $3.6 billion-worth NBA legend Michael Jordan (per Celebrity Net Worth) as the greatest ever.

"The Greatest Ever"

Michael Jordan's former teammate, Craig Hodges, appeared on the All the Smoke podcast and explained the difference between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

"The right hand," said Hodges. "When Kobe would be going to the line to shoot two, MJ was going to shoot and one. A lot of them knocks that Kobe had to shoot with two hands when that knock would happen, MJ put that bad boy over here. Know what I am saying?"

"I'm telling you I done seeing this brotha make like he's going to do a crossover. And then you have that engine, I'm telling you I was with MJ four and a half seasons, never lost a suicide," Hodges said.

Hence, Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney quote-tweeted and hailed Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time.

Tiger Woods talks about recovering and preparing for competitive play

Tiger Woods is currently away from pro golf as he recovers from a left Achilles injury. His comeback date to pro golf is unknown, as he skipped The Masters and probably won't be in the field for the 2025 US Open either.

Tiger Woods at the TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty

During a pre-round press conference at the 2024 PNC Championship in December, Tiger Woods discussed injuries and their challenges (prior to suffering his achilles injury).

"Preparing for competitive play is different. That takes months, weeks," Woods said via ASAP Sports. "But it starts with each and every day. You just do the little things correctly, and they add up. From the moment you get up, just do all the little things, the mundane, the things you know you have to do. It adds up and it compounds over -- you may not see it over a week or a day, but over months, it adds up."

He continued further and said that he has gone through this process many times, and he is going through the process again as he hopes to make a comeback to pro golf soon.

"Unfortunately, I've gone through this process a number of times. It's frustrating. It's hard. But I have an amazing team, amazing support. But I have to do the little things on a daily basis, and away from everybody. It's hard," Woods revealed.

Tiger Woods was last seen playing in the TGL, where he represented Jupiter Golf Links. The team failed to make it to the playoffs and got eliminated after the group stage in the inaugural season.

