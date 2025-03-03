Tiger Woods’ ex-coach has a one-word review to Joe Highsmith’s putting grip at Cognizant Classic

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney reacted to Joe Highsmith's putting grip at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. The 24-year-old American golfer won his first PGA Tour event on Sunday, March 2, at PGA National Resort.

Ad

Highsmith played two back-to-back rounds of 64 to settle with a total of 19-under and managed to secure a two-stroke win in the game. Following the win, Jim McLean shared a post on his X account, praising the young American on his maiden Tour triumph. He highlighted Highsmith's putting grip in his post, writing:

"Joe Highsmith putting grip. Joe absolutely made everything this weekend to win the Cognizant PGA tour event. 64-64 What would you call this grip?"

Ad

Trending

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney reshared the post on his X account with just a one-word reply to the newest PGA Tour winner's game. He wrote:

"Smart"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Highsmith made some changes to his putter, which helped him last week. He opened up about his putting in the press conference, saying, via ASAP Sports:

"I was at the studio a few months ago and I was with Paul Vizanko there, and I told him I wanted a little bit of a change. It's like the exact same putter but a cooler paint job and a different finish.

Ad

"I don't know what it is about this thing, but it feels way better than any of the other -- because I have like four of the same shape putter, all with different finishes and metals or whatever. But this one has a special feeling to it, and I guess now it's the one I'm definitely going to stick with," he added.

Ad

Joe Highsmith had a great start at the 2025 Cognizant Classic with a solid round of 65. However, he had some tough times in the second round and carded a round of 72 but still managed to make the cut and secured a spot in the final two rounds over the weekend. He then went on to play two consecutive rounds of 64 over the weekend to win the tournament.

Joe Highsmith has Tiger Woods’ ex-caddie’s son as his caddie at Cognizant Classic

Tiger Woods' ex-caddie Joe LaCava's son, Joe LaCava Jr., caddied for Joe Highsmith at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. Highsmith and LaCava Jr. have been working together for a while now, and their partnership came to fruition on Sunday as the American lifted the trophy of his maiden Tour win.

Ad

During the press conference of the Cognizant Classic, Highsmith expressed his gratitude towards his caddie for his constant support, saying, via ASAP Sports:

"He's a great caddie. He's really good at what he does, but he's also just one of the boys, and we have a pretty good time out there, and he just keeps it light and everything."

Joe LaCava Jr.'s father caddied for Tiger Woods for over a decade but parted ways in 2023. He currently caddies for Patrick Cantlay, while LaCava Jr. has been working for Joe Highsmith.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback