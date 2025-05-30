Tiger Woods' ex-coach praises 36-YO pro golfer's coach for helping her make a comeback at the U.S. Women's Open

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney praised Yani Tseng, who is currently competing in the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. The Chinese Taipei golfer made a comeback to the U.S. Women's Open for the first time in nine years.

She was going through a rough patch, but it was the coach who made a surprising change to her playing that helped her play top golf again. According to Golf.com, the five-time major championship winner emerged after making a change her coach suggested, which made her switch from putting right-handed to left-handed.

Golf.com shared a tweet and revealed this, to which Tiger Woods' ex-swing coach, Hank Haney, reacted and praised Yani Tseng's coach, Braddy Riggs.

Trending

"Smart coach."

Expand Tweet

Braddy Riggs shared his opinion on the same with Golf.com and said she would struggle with keeping her hands still during the putt. Her hands would wobble, making the ball start away from the target line.

"The fact is this affliction, which we know as the yips, isn’t really technical," Riggs told GOLF.com. "Basically, you just can’t not be conscious of the club face as you’re making contact, and your overriding desire to control the face causes it to wiggle. It’s horrifying. There’s nothing like I can’t say, Oh, try to do this and that’ll fix it. When it gets to that point, it’s sort of an unrecoverable spin."

Meanwhile, she is currently placed at T87 in the 2025 U.S. Women's Open after round one and would need a strong round two to make it to the weekend this week at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open.

2025 U.S. Women's Open leaderboard.

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open with the second round in progress. (Top 50)

1. Mao Saigo, -7

2. Youmin Hwang, -5

T3. Andrea Lee, -4

T3. Chiara Tamburlini, -4

T3. Rio Takeda, -4

T3. Yealimi Noh, -4

T3. Jinhee Im, -4

T3. A Lim Kim, -4

T9. Jing Yan, -3

T9. Lottie Woad (a), -3

T9. Chisato Iwai, -3

T12. Farah O'Keefe (a), -2

T12. Amy Yang, -2

T12. Gaby Lopez, -2

T12. Angel Yin, -2

T12. Nelly Korda, -2

T12. Ina Yoon, -2

T12. Minjee Lee, -2

T12. Ruoning Yin, -2

T12. Madelene Sagstrom, -2

T12. Julia Lopez Ramirez, -2

T12. Hinako Shibuno, -2

T12. Maja Stark, -2

T12. Pajaree Anannarukarn, -2

T25. Hailee Cooper, -1

T25. Jiwon Jeon, -1

T25. Shiho Kuwaki, -1

T25. Ingrid Lindblad, -1

T25. Linn Grant, -1

T25. Miyu Yamashita, -1

T25. Hyunjo Yoo, -1

T25. Rayee Feng (a), -1

T25. Hyejin Choi, -1

T25. Sarah Schmelzel, -1

T25. Celine Boutier, -1

T25. Dasom Ma, -1

T25. Seunghui Ro, -1

T25. Amari Avery, -1

T39. Nataliya Guseva, E

T39. Charley Hull, E

T39. Paula Martin Sampedro (a), E

T39. Yui Kawamoto, E

T39. Hannah Green, E

T39. Akie Iwai, E

T39. In Gee Chun, E

T39. Ariya Jutanugarn, E

T39. Allisen Corpuz, E

T39. Arpichaya Yubol, E

T39. Gemma Dryburgh, E

T39. Ai Suzuki, E

T39. Celine Borge, E

T39. Linnea Strom, E

T39. Wei-Ling Hsu, E

T54. Saki Baba, +1

T54. Nasa Hataoka, +1

T54. Sakura Koiwai, +1

T54. Klara Davidson Spilkova, +1

T54. Asterisk Talley (a), +1

T54. Minami Katsu, +1

T54. Sophie Hausmann, +1

T54. Pia Babnik, +1

T54. Carla Bernat Escuder (a), +1

T54. Kiara Romero (a), +1

T54. Lydia Ko, +1

T54. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, +1

T54. Manon De Roey, +1

T54. Aline Krauter, +1

T54. Auston Kim, +1

T54. Maria José Marin (a), +1

T54. Daniela Darquea, +1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More