Tiger Woods' ex-coach reacts to 15x major champ's game in an old video ft. Scottie Scheffler

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney reacted to the 15-time major winner's game after an old video surfaced on the internet. On Wednesday, Nuclr Golf shared a video of Woods in which the American golfer shared some valuable advice with Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

Back in 2023, the five-time Masters winner collaborated with Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood for a TaylorMade video. That video was reshared by Nuclr Golf, writing:

“When I’m flushing it I don’t take divots… it just is what it is.” - Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods' ex-coach reacted to the clip by resharing it on his social media handle with a caption:

"He flushed it a lot"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiger Woods had a successful partnership with Hank Haney. However, the American golfer these days rarely plays in professional events. His last outing on the PGA Tour was at The Open Championship 2024.

Earlier this year, he underwent surgery after rupturing his left Achilles and has been focused on his recovery. The final major of the year is around the corner, and it will be interesting to see if Woods makes his comeback on the Tour. The Open Championship 2025 is scheduled from July 17 to 20, and only time will tell if he will tee off at the major.

Ad

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler has won the third major of his career at the 2025 PGA Championship. He last competed at the 2025 Travelers Championship, where, after playing four rounds of 62, 69, 72, and 65, he settled in the T6 position.

Apart from the Major Scheffler won two other tournaments— The CJ Cup, the Byron Nelson, and the Memorial Tournament, and he was the runner-up at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney reshares a viral tennis shot post

On June 29, The Kitchen Pickleball shared a video of American former tennis player Jack Sock’s impressive tennis shot on its X (formerly Twitter) account, with a caption:

Ad

"Jack Sock might “not be top 20” but he delivers the best highlights in the game. This inside-out ATP was #1 in SportsCenter’s Top 10."

Woods' ex-coach reacted to the post by resharing it on his account.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hank Haney is known for actively sharing valuable advice on X, where he boasts around 146.3K followers. Woods has also been active on social media, and last month, he shared a post congratulating Brian Rolapp on joining the PGA Tour as its new CEO. He wrote:

"Congrats to Brian on becoming CEO of the PGA TOUR. I’m excited about where the TOUR is headed. And a big thank you to Jay for everything he’s done for our game and for the players and fans."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Last month, Tiger Woods was spotted at a junior golf championship cheering for his son Charlie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More