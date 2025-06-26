"Washed" - Fans react to spotting Tiger Woods at Junior Championship with son Charlie

Fans on social media reacted as Tiger Woods made a rare public appearance at the 2025 Nicklaus Junior Championship to cheer for his son Charlie. The American golfer has been focused on his recovery for the last few months. In March, he shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, revealing his surgery after he ruptured his Achilles.

On Monday, he was spotted at Teyuqtets Country Club. NUCLR Golf shared a few pictures of the 15-time major winner on X with a caption:

"Tiger Woods was spotted walking Tequesta Country Club yesterday while watching son Charlie compete in the final round of the Nicklaus Junior Championship. Charlie finished 6th in the 122 man field. @NUCLRGOLF"

Tiger Woods's appearance once again sparked his comeback conversation among the fans, and they left their thoughts under the post in the comments section.

"Washed," one fan said.

"He’s washed. He will never comeback to anything resembling what he used to be," a fan added.

"Tiger is done playing competitive golf," another fan said.

"I think 2019 Masters was his last dance," a fan added.

A fan said that he would next be playing on the "Senior Tour," while another one hoped to see him play at the PNC Championship.

"lol he’s done! Next time you see him playing will be on senior tour," a fan wrote.

"Achilles rupture is no joke. If he’s able to play the Hero or the PNC this year, it would be a huge bonus. Next year more likely," one more fan commented.

Tiger Woods competed in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie last year and was the runner-up at the event. However, this season so far, he has not competed in any official PGA Tour event. Fans are anxiously waiting for his return.

Tiger Woods congratulates Brian Rolapp on joining the PGA Tour

Earlier this month, the PGA Tour announced its new CEO, Brian Rolapp. Tiger Woods congratulated him on joining the golf series by sharing a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on June 17. He wrote:

"Congrats to Brian on becoming CEO of the PGA TOUR. I’m excited about where the TOUR is headed. And a big thank you to Jay for everything he’s done for our game and for the players and fans."

Meanwhile, on the greens, Woods last competed at The Open Championship 2024, but he missed the cut in the major. Earlier this year, he played in the tech-infused TGL series on the simulator.

He planned on competing at the Genesis Invitational but withdrew from the competition following the sad demise of his beloved mother, Kultida. Ahead of the 2025 Masters, he ruptured his left Achilles and missed the major. He has since then also skipped the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

The Open Championship is the final major event of the year, which is scheduled to take place in July, and it would be interesting to see if Woods will compete in the tournament.

