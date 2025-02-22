Tiger Woods’ ex-coach shocked as $648B-worth grocery giant aims to disrupt golf market with $13.99 balls

Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney, recently shared his thoughts on Sam's Club's new line of golf balls. The golf instructor shared his take on the latest announcement on his X account, which has around 146k users.

Haney is a popular golf instructor from the United States and a teaching professional for Golf Digest. The University of Tulsa graduate is known for sharing his views on various issues and the latest golf updates from the LIV and PGA Tour. Tiger Woods's former coach recently expressed his opinion on Sam's Club's newest golf balls.

"Those won’t last long on the shelves."

My Golf Spy shared a new post on X declaring the launch of the the new golf balls priced at $13.99. Sam's Club operates under their parent company, Walmart Inc. The membership warehouse club founded back in 1983, is named after Sam Walton. As reported by Exchange Right, Sam's Club (originally named Sam's West Inc.) closed their 2024 fiscal year with a $648.13 billion revenue.

Tiger Woods' former golf coach reposted My Golf Spy's post by quoting it with his take on the longevity of these balls. Haney has been a golf instructor and performance golf coach for years now. The 2019 World Golf Teacher Hall Of Fame inductee was a coach for the two-time major winner, Mark O'Meara.

Haney spent almost six years as the golf coach of the PGA Tour legend, Tiger Woods. In 2010, Woods withdrew from The Player's Championship held that year. His 2012's book "The Big Miss" depicts Haney's coaching journey with the 82-time PGA Tour winner.

On February 22, Haney reminded his X followers of the time when Woods demolished Stephen Ames in Dell Match Play 2006:

"I remember it well, Stephen Ames had irritated Tiger a little with his comments"

Tiger Woods set to miss his TGL outing for the first time

Woods is yet to make a return to competitive golf, as the 15-time major winner recently withdrew from the Genesis Invitational. The legendary golfer last played in The Open in 2024, where he missed the cut at the golf major. He was supposed to return to the PGA Tour this February at Torrey Pines.

However, Tiger Woods backed out of his previous committment due to Kultida's sudden passing. So far, Woods has been regular with his appearances in the simulator golf league. In the three TGL matches of Jupiter Links GC, the Cypress native led his team in the SoFi Center in West Palm Beaches. But Woods' name is missing from the Jupiter Links lineup in their next match against The Bay GC.

Tiger Woods' TGL team now stands at a rank below the tournament cut-line for the top four standings on the leaderboard. Jupiter Links GC has secured only two points in their last three matches. For the first time ever, their next match will happen without Woods. The absence came shortly after Woods suffered from a yardage confusion during playing against the New York GC on Tuesday.

