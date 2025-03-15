Tiger Woods’ ex-coach tests out new simulators at his golf studio, days after making feelings known on TGL

Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney recently tested new simulators at his Hank Haney Golf Studio in Deerfield, Illinois. He shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) along with a clip of him playing on the indoor simulator.

In the initial frames of the clip shared on March 15, Haney, dressed in dark pants, a grey sweater, and a blue cap, could be seen preparing to hit a golf shot in an indoor golf simulator setup. The virtual golf course screen read "Foresight" at the top along with golf statistics.

Hank Haney, who worked with Tiger Woods from 2004 to 2010, could be seen striking the ball, following which the screen displayed a shot trajectory graphic indicating the ball's flight path in simulation. The 69-year-old then walked towards the camera to stop the recording.

"Testing out the Foresight simulators at my new Hank Haney Golf Studio in Deerfield, Illinois, opening March 20th."

The announcement comes amid the ongoing inaugural season of TGL, a tech-infused golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Haney had given his take on the league last week, writing:

"I like TGL and I think it’s gotten better every week but it’s clear other people don’t share my opinion. Any golf at night is a good thing as far as I’m concerned."

Haney's comments came in response to a news update which reported that TGL's rating had gone down in the last few weeks.

Tiger Woods talks about TGL's role in attracting a new golf demographic

TGL's first season began on January 7, 2025. The matches are held on Monday and Tuesday evenings around 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). The group stage of the first season comprised 15 matches and concluded in early March.

Recently, Tiger Woods shared his opinion on the first season of TGL. Mentioning that indoor simulation was attracting "youth" to the game of golf, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"As an overall big picture of this, we're trying to grow the game into different demographics, and I think we have. This indoor simulation here is -- I think has brought more youth to the game. The fact that we're able to play on ESPN and during primetime, we don't get a chance to do that very often."

He said that TGL's late-night matches (9:00-11:00 PM) will grow the game. He said that players have embraced the format and are "really" enjoying it. He further said:

"I hope everyone who's watching -- I've watched every match that I wasn't playing in, and it was neat to see -- these are the guys that I know. These are the personalities that I've seen on TOUR. But I think the fans are going to be able to see them in a different way."

Tiger Woods' team Jupiter Links Golf Club failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished fifth among six teams. The semifinal matches will be held next week on Monday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 18.

