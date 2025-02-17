Tiger Woods is exempt for The Players Championship 2025 due to a technicality

Tiger Woods has not played traditional golf since he last competed at The Open held at the Royal Troon Golf Club in July of last year. Since missing the cut at The Open, Woods has only been spotted playing in the TMRW Golf League, popularly known as TGL.

Woods's absence from traditional golf has raised questions about when he will return. Recently, a golf page on the social media platform X raised a question about where the 49-year-old will play next. This question received a response from Bob Harig, who revealed that Woods is exempt for the Players Championship 2025.

Harig wrote:

"Tiger is exempt for the Players via 2019 Masters win. Because 2020 event was canceled the exemptions were extended a year"

You can check Bob Harig's tweet below:

From a traditional golf point of view, Tiger Woods has struggled in recent years. Last year, Woods played in five tournaments and missed the cut in three. The only tournament where he made the cut was the Masters Tournament, in which he finished 60th after four rounds.

Later, in September, the American golf legend went under the knife for a back-related injury. This injury meant Woods was not able to play some important tournaments and even had to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge 2024 as he believed he was not tournament sharp.

While it was expected that Tiger Woods would play at the 2025 Genesis Invitational, he withdrew from the tournament, stating he was "just not ready." It's important to note that Woods had to deal with the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, who sadly passed away on February 4th.

A look at the Major Championships won by Tiger Woods

While Tiger Woods' recent form in the 72-hole game might not be the best, he is in second place when it comes to winning the most Major championships in golf. With 15 Major championship victories, Woods is behind Jack Nicklaus who has won 18 Majors.

Here is a detailed look at every Major championship won by Woods:

Year: 1997

Event: Masters Tournament

Overall Score: −18 (70-66-65-69=270)

Year: 1999

Event: PGA Championship

Overall Score: −11 (70-67-68-72=277)

Year: 2000

Event: U.S. Open

Overall Score: −12 (65-69-71-67=272)

Year: 2000

Event: The Open Championship

Overall Score: −19 (67-66-67-69=269)

Year: 2000

Event: PGA Championship (2)

Overall Score: −18 (66-67-70-67=270)

Year: 2001

Event: Masters Tournament (2)

Overall Score: −16 (70-66-68-68=272)

Year: 2002

Event: Masters Tournament (3)

Overall Score: −12 (70-69-66-71=276)

Year: 2002

Event: U.S. Open (2)

Overall Score: −3 (67-68-70-72=277)

Year: 2005

Event: Masters Tournament (4)

Overall Score: −12 (74-66-65-71=276) Playoff

Year: 2005

Event: The Open Championship (2)

Overall Score: −14 (66-67-71-70=274)

Year: 2006

Event: The Open Championship (3)

Overall Score: −18 (67-65-71-67=270)

Year: 2006

Event: PGA Championship (3)

Overall Score: −18 (69-68-65-68=270)

Year: 2007

Event: PGA Championship (4)

Overall Score: −8 (71-63-69-69=272)

Year: 2008

Event: U.S. Open (3)

Overall Score: −1 (72-68-70-73=283)

Year: 2019

Event: Masters Tournament (5)

Overall Score: −13 (70-68-67-70=275)

