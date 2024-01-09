Tiger Woods faces stark warnings as he navigates next move post $500,000,000 Nike deal

Tiger Woods called it quits on his iconic partnership with Nike yesterday. After nearly three decades of collaboration, the two sides parted ways and the legendary golfer will likely hook up with another sponsor soon before he reappears on the golf course.

Reports suggest that some brands are already looking to sneak their way into the vacancy that Woods has. He's still the world's most popular golfer even though he's no longer in his prime and only a part-time competitor.

However, his personal scandals in the past might give his new suitors pause, according to Rob Wilson, a professor of economics at the Sheffield Business School.

He said via Mirror:

“I’d imagine that another brand will try to sign Tiger. However, it’ll be on significantly reduced terms. We’re probably looking at an emerging brand, like Castore, piggybacking on the rest of his career and potentially lower value. Tiger is still world-famous, and he does demonstrate value to plenty of companies."

He added:

"There will, however, be brands who won’t consider Tiger a part of their brands due to their values. That goes for any athlete with similar charges, though. He had an extraordinary career with plenty of highs and lows, but every athlete gets to a point where they’re beyond saturation. Tiger is playing decent golf nowadays, but he isn’t hitting the heights he once did. He’s aged beyond that point and the ongoing opportunity for his sporting success is starting to diminish with age."

Wilson believes that Woods' play, while decent and somewhat impressive for his age and health status, are not good enough to detract from his previous off-field incidents. He has had numerous infidelity scandals and was recently accused of sexual assault.

The economics teacher believes that these issues might catch up with the 15-time Major winner. If Tiger Woods is not performing at the highest level, then the payoff is lessened thanks to the controversies.

Tiger Woods will look to new sponsors post Nike

Whether or not the biggest brands will hesitate to sign Tiger Woods right now like Rob Wilson said remains to be seen. But regardless of that, someone will sign him. At a certain point, the value would be too much to ignore even in spite of the controversial nature.

Tiger Woods ended his deal with Nike

Maybe it won't be a huge brand, but he'll get a sponsor sooner rather than later. Already, it's being reported that Greyson Clothiers and On Running are interested, so it's just a matter of time before someone inks him to a new deal even if he is getting older and not playing as much.

Tiger Woods also confirmed that there will be another chapter in his golfing career. Many questioned whether this was the end, but Woods plans to continue playing, and that suggests that he's working on a new sponsor.

He wants to play monthly on the PGA Tour, so by the time he resurfaces this month to play, it's probable that he'll have a new logo on his hat. Speculation will ensue until then, however, after the end of Woods' $500,000,000 deal.