Tiger Woods faces unprecedented challenge as Major spot not guaranteed for the first time since 1996

Tiger Woods recently made a comeback at the 2023 Hero World Challenge and promised to play a championship each month. However, that may not go in his favor as the legendary golfer has lost out on an automatic spot in a Major tournament next year.

Woods has the second most Major tournament wins (15) behind the legendary Jack Nicklaus (18). The 47-year-old had to withdraw from the 2023 Masters Tournament in April and has completely abstained from professional golf since then.

According to Bob Harig from Sports Illustrated, Tiger Woods' plan to play one championship each month faces a massive hurdle. The 82-time PGA Tour winner wasn't exempt from any Major tournament since the 1996 PGA Championship. Woods was an amateur back then, but this time he hopes to make a comeback.

Currently, he is exempt from the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship for life, and he can also feature in the iconic British Open till age 60. However, his 5-year exemption status for the U.S. Open expired last year.

In the current scenario, Woods will not be teeing off at Pinehurst No. 2 for the 2024 U.S. Open. The last time Tiger Woods played at the US Open was in 2020 when the legendary golfer missed the cut, and the same situation had occurred in 2018 as well.

Can Tiger Woods still qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open?

Tiger Woods at the Hero World Challenge - Final Round (Image via Getty)

Tiger Woods has won the U.S. Open three times in his long-standing career while maintaining an exceptional record. There are still a few ways in which the American can qualify for the tournament.

Firstly, he needs to make it to the top 60 of the OWGR rankings by the spring of next year to gain automatic qualification. This is difficult as Woods looked rusty after his long hiatus.

However, the United States Golf Association can fix the situation with a simple protocol while granting him a special exemption. This won't be the first time a golfer has been granted a special exemption. Legendary golfers like Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer have received multiple special exemptions throughout their careers.

Woods is one of the most celebrated golfers in history and has contributed massively to the sport. However, it's still unsure if the 2008 U.S. Open winner will formally apply for the exemption or if it will be provided to him.