Tiger Woods gets a new neighbor - $70,000,000 worth College Football great who appeared in Sandra Bullock’s Blind Side movie

Tiger Woods is getting a new neighbor, and it's someone almost as famous as him. The legendary college football coach Nick Saban, whose net worth is $70,000,000 (via Celebrity Net Worth), and who appeared in Sandra Bullock's film The Blind Side, is now living next to the golfing icon.

Saban purchased a $17.5 million house on Jupiter Island. That makes him neighbors with Woods and another golf superstar - Rickie Fowler. The 6,200-square-foot mansion features three stories featuring floor-to-ceiling windows. The house also has a private garden and 150 feet of private Florida beachfront with a dock and a boat lift.

Unfortunately, Saban is not going to be neighboring Justin Thomas. The star golfer is an avid Alabama fan, but he recently sold his house in the same area. That's something he might regret a little bit now that his team's iconic coach is in town.

Saban has long been the coach at Alabama, where he lands top recruiting classes, wins national championships, and sends players off to the NFL. Now, when he's not doing that, he can talk with his new neighbors - Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler.

Tiger Woods "stepped up" for PGA Tour

Tiger Woods has long been the unofficial leader of the PGA Tour. That's what happens when you're an active participant in the sport at which you are arguably the greatest to ever do it. Then, he became an official part of the leadership.

Woods joined the Tour as a Player Director recently, and that's probably a good thing. Rory McIlroy believes as much, anyway. The Northern Irish said he was thrilled that Tiger stepped up (via Daily Mail):

"The player that, especially over the last 20 years, has left the biggest legacy on the game, for him to be involved in the discussions around the future of professional golf and what that may look like is very important."

He continued praising Woods:

"Tiger's stepped up for all of us on Tour and I think he realizes all the players on the policy board are trying to play regular golf and at the same time trying to navigate all these different things as well, so he's maybe got a little bit more time on his hands than we do. So for him to step up and sort of take a little bit of the load off us is very much appreciated."

McIlroy is also a Player Director. He has been on the board for a while and was a member during the rise of LIV Golf. The merger isn't something he's pleased with, but it's moving forward. He is pleased to have Woods, a golfing legend and an icon to many members of the Tour, in the same position as he is.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Woods has already made an impact from this position. He turned down the no-cut rule at his Genesis Invitational, something McIlroy had also opposed. Where will he turn up and what kind of changes will he make next?