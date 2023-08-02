Is Tiger Woods Retired? Exploring his playing status after him joining the PGA Tour Policy Board

Tiger Woods recently joined the PGA Tour Policy Board. In most sports, these roles are not held by current players. The policymakers for the NFL, NBA, MLB, and other major sports leagues are all executives and those who do not currently play.

Does this mean that Woods retired to take on an executive role in the Tour?

Fortunately for longtime fans of Woods and the game of golf, this move does not preclude him from playing in any golf tournaments from here on out. His official title is Player Director, which is something those aforementioned leagues do not have.

Woods retains his player status but also joins in an official policymaking capacity. It's a unique role that the PGA Tour has that other leagues do not. It's the same role held by Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, and Webb Simpson.

These are all current players, with Cantlay and McIlroy ranking in the top five of the OWGR. They aren't in jeopardy of losing their player status and neither is Tiger Woods.

He is in a unique position given his status as a player already. It's been quite some time since he was a regular and active member of the PGA Tour. For the most part, he played in majors and that was about it.

Even still, he hasn't been in a major since the Masters - which he withdrew from. He had surgery and has been inactive ever since, which prompted the question of whether or not this was a sly retirement from the golfing legend.

Tiger Woods released a statement on his new position with the Tour that read:

“I am honored to represent the players of the PGA TOUR. This is a critical point for the TOUR, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in TOUR operations are in the best interest of all TOUR stakeholders, including fans, sponsors, and players."

"The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward."

The 15-time major winner may not be an active player right now, but he's not retiring. That could be ways away, especially if his surgery and rehab go as well as expected.

Tiger Woods not nearing the end

Despite the recent setbacks and the new role, retirement isn't on the horizon for the 47-year-old golfer. In fact, a while ago he spoke with Jack Nicklaus and detailed his status.

Tiger Woods is not retiring any time soon

Nicklaus said of Tiger Woods:

"He said, ‘I’m really playing well. I’m hitting the ball great. My short game’s great. My putting’s good.’ He said, ‘I just can’t walk.’ And he says, ‘If it helps where I can walk, I’m willing to do it.’ He wouldn’t be having the operations if he wasn’t interested in wanting to continue to play. He’s a very motivated and dedicated young man to continue to play the game of golf.""

That doesn't sound like someone on the verge of calling it a career.