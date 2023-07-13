7 golfers including Tiger Woods who have won the Open Championship major multiple times

Next week, the golf world will turn its eyes to Royal Liverpool for the Open Championship. Cameron Smith and other golfers will be returning as victors trying to win their second-ever Open Championship, which puts them in elite company. Not many golfers have ever won two of the same majors.

For the Open Championship, there are a few who have won the prestigious major twice or more. Tiger Woods, naturally is among them, but some other golfers also find themselves on the list.

Who has won multiple Open Championships in golf history?

7) Walter Hagen

Walter Hagen is one of the most decorated athletes in golf history. The golfer earned four of his 11 major wins, which places him third on the all-time list. He earned victory at the Open in 1922, 1924, 1928 and 1929, so that decade was largely dominated by Hagen.

6) Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus won the prestigious tournament three times

Jack Nicklaus is one of the best golfers ever. Many consider him the best to ever swing a golf club and he has a case for that with his record 18 major wins. Obviously, he dominated pretty much every major and was always a threat to win them whenever he played. Nicklaus was especially good in the Open Championship, where he won three times. He was victorious in 1966, 1970 and 1978.

5) Tom Watson

Tom Watson narrowly missed out on being the most decorated Open competitor of all time. As it stands, he has the second-most victories in this major of anyone in the history of golf. He was the victor in 1975, 1977, 1980, 1982 and 1983. Had he been able to win one more, he'd have six, which is tied for the most-ever.

4) Harry Vardon

Harry Vardon holds a record that is very unlikely to ever be broken- six Open Championship victories. The legendary golfer was one of this tournament's best competitors, winning in 1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911 and 1914.

3) Gary Player

Gary Player is, by all accounts, one of the best golfers to ever pick up a club. He had an excellent career and often rose to the occasion in the biggest spots. Nowhere is that more evident than at the Open, which he won three times. He spread them out, too, as he won in 1958, 1969 and 1974.

2) Greg Norman

Greg Norman has won two Open Championships

Long before he was the controversial head of LIV Golf, Greg Norman was actually quite the golfer. He's a two-time major champion and both of them were the Open Championship. That makes him one of the very few people to have accomplished the feat. Unfortunately, he came up short in all other majors, except in 1986 and 1993, he won this one.

1) Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is the only active player on this list. Unfortunately, he will not have the opportunity to win again this year and push his overall total to four.

He's still recovering from surgery, which has kept him out of action since the end of the Masters. Still, he won the Open Championship in 2000 and then repeated in 2005 and 2006. Despite not having won in almost two decades, he is one of the Open's celebrated athletes.

