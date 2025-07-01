Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Vanessa Trump reveals reason behind naming her daughter Kai

Vanessa Trump has revealed that choosing the name Kai for her daughter was a deeply personal decision. She shared an Instagram post on June 30, featuring a video of herself. Born on May 12, 2007, in New York City, Kai Madison Trump was named after Vanessa’s maternal grandfather, Danish jazz musician Kai Ewans.

Ad

Vanessa explained that her grandfather, like a father to her, inspired both the name and its meaning; Kai translates to ocean, a place she cherishes.

"My grandfather's name was Kai, and I always loved the name Kai. I was very close to my grandfather. He was like a father to me. And kai means ocean, and that's one of my favorite places to go. So we didn't know if it was a girl or a boy, but I said either way, it could go. My grandfather was a guy, obviously, and if it's a girl, I'd name her Kai."

Ad

Trending

Ad

A student at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Kai holds a +0.5 handicap and has won top honours at Trump International Palm Beach’s women’s club championships (2022, 2024). She verbally committed to the University of Miami’s women’s golf team for the class of 2026.

Meanwhile, Vanessa, who previously married Donald Trump Jr. (2005–2018), is now in a relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods. They reportedly began dating around Thanksgiving 2024 and publicly confirmed it in March 2025, when Woods shared Instagram photos.

Ad

Kai and Tiger’s son Charlie Woods both play at The Benjamin School, and the families have been seen together at multiple tournaments, including the Genesis Invitational and a February TGL event. Most recently, they supported their kids at the Nicklaus Junior Championship, where Charlie finished tied for 6th and Kai placed 21st. With that, Tiger Woods announced his relationship with Vanessa Trump in March 2025.

When Tiger Woods Went Public With Vanessa Trump

Golf legend Tiger Woods once made headlines for confirming his relationship with Vanessa Trump. The 15-time major winner introduced his new girlfriend to the world through a heartfelt social media post, sharing cosy pictures and a sweet message that read:

Ad

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The announcement stunned fans worldwide. Vanessa, notably the former daughter-in-law of ex-U.S. President Donald Trump, was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 13 years before their divorce in 2018.

Speculation about the pair’s relationship started gaining traction when Woods was seen spending time with Vanessa’s daughter, Kai Trump. The sighting sparked dating rumours that were soon confirmed by Woods himself.

Tiger Woods is the father of two. His daughter, Sam Alexis Woods, is making strides in varsity soccer, while his son, Charlie Woods, is turning heads in the junior golf circuit.

He previously dated Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and was in a long-term relationship with Erica Herman. Meanwhile, his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, found love again with former NFL player Jordan Cameron, with whom she shares three children.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More