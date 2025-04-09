Tiger Woods gives his 3-word approval to Scottie Scheffler in battle against Rory McIlroy ahead of 2025 Masters

Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy starred in a TaylorMade video just hours before the start of the Masters. Two of the three will compete at Augusta National this weekend, and they were all together beforehand.
McIlroy and Scheffler were taking a long iron clinic from Woods, as he was giving them tips and instructions on how best to master that aspect of the game. In doing so, Woods was particularly impressed with one shot from Scheffler.
Scheffler hit his long iron 149 miles per hour with 4,911 rotations per minute. It reached a height of 86 feet and went 223 yards. It was a great shot for a long iron, and Woods said to the World No. 1 (2:27):
"Great shot, Scottie!"
The three began discussing their various attempts from that spot, with Scheffler explaining how he had to take it differently than McIlroy. He then followed it up with a 148 mph shot with 5,398 rotations per minute that traveled a little less distance but was still worthy of praise from his two PGA Tour counterparts.
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are gearing up for a tense head-to-head
The Masters Tournament has a ton of players in it, but the World No. 1 and No. 2 are the most high-profile members. That may partially be because Tiger Woods isn't playing.
Despite a recent April Fool's joke, the 15-time Major winner is not participating as he continues to recover from Achilles surgery. Scheffler and McIlroy will have competition, but they're the two players with the best odds of winning.
Per ESPN, Scheffler remains the favorite. He's +475 to win it all for the second year in a row less than 24 hours before the first tee time. McIlroy is not far behind at +625 to win his first green jacket and complete his career Grand Slam.
Collin Morikawa is the next-best bet at 14-1, but the odds paint a clear picture that it's likely to be McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National this weekend. Scheffler tees off at 10:15 am EDT, while McIlroy's group starts at 1:12 pm.