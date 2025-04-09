Tiger Woods gives his 3-word approval to Scottie Scheffler in battle against Rory McIlroy ahead of 2025 Masters

Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy starred in a TaylorMade video just hours before the start of the Masters. Two of the three will compete at Augusta National this weekend, and they were all together beforehand.

McIlroy and Scheffler were taking a long iron clinic from Woods, as he was giving them tips and instructions on how best to master that aspect of the game. In doing so, Woods was particularly impressed with one shot from Scheffler.

Scheffler hit his long iron 149 miles per hour with 4,911 rotations per minute. It reached a height of 86 feet and went 223 yards. It was a great shot for a long iron, and Woods said to the World No. 1 (2:27):

"Great shot, Scottie!"

The three began discussing their various attempts from that spot, with Scheffler explaining how he had to take it differently than McIlroy. He then followed it up with a 148 mph shot with 5,398 rotations per minute that traveled a little less distance but was still worthy of praise from his two PGA Tour counterparts.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are gearing up for a tense head-to-head

The Masters Tournament has a ton of players in it, but the World No. 1 and No. 2 are the most high-profile members. That may partially be because Tiger Woods isn't playing.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will compete in the Masters (Image via Imagn)

Despite a recent April Fool's joke, the 15-time Major winner is not participating as he continues to recover from Achilles surgery. Scheffler and McIlroy will have competition, but they're the two players with the best odds of winning.

Per ESPN, Scheffler remains the favorite. He's +475 to win it all for the second year in a row less than 24 hours before the first tee time. McIlroy is not far behind at +625 to win his first green jacket and complete his career Grand Slam.

Collin Morikawa is the next-best bet at 14-1, but the odds paint a clear picture that it's likely to be McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National this weekend. Scheffler tees off at 10:15 am EDT, while McIlroy's group starts at 1:12 pm.

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More