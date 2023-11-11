Tiger Woods’ half-niece Cheyenne Woods and her MLB star husband celebrate birth of their second child 

Tiger Woods' half-niece, Cheyenne Woods, is off the golf courses (at least professionally) as of 2021, but for the best reason. In 2022, she was blessed with her first child, and two weeks ago, her good fortune was multiplied by two.

Cheyenne Woods gave birth to her second child (a baby girl) on October 25. They named her Maya Nicole Hicks. Tiger Woods' half-niece announced the news on her Instagram profile with a photo accompanied by her husband, MLB star Aaron Hicks, and their two children.

Cheyenne Woods is the daughter of Tiger Woods' half-brother, Earl Dennison Woods Jr. She tied the knot with Hicks in February 2022, two months before welcoming their first child, Cameron.

As a player, she doesn't deny Tiger Woods' influence on her career, though she said in a CNN interview (2018) that it's not what "defines" her.

"He's been a huge inspiration to me.... I'm very proud to be related to my uncle, but it's not what defines me as a golfer or as a person. Yes, my last name is Woods, but you can call me Cheyenne," she said.

A look into Tiger Woods' half-niece Cheyenne Woods' career

Cheyenne Woods, 33, started playing golf at the age of five. She achieved early success as a junior.

Her performance as an amateur was very significant. She won more than 30 tournaments in the category, including during her time in college golf. She graduated from Wake Forest University in 2012 and immediately turned professional.

Her beginnings at this stage of her career were in developmental tournaments. She earned her first professional victory in her very first year (2012 SunCoast Ladies Series LPGA International).

In 2014, Cheyenne Woods qualified for the Ladies European Tour. That year, she won her second professional event, the Volvik RACV Ladies Masters. This opened the doors to the LPGA Tour in 2015.

Since then, Cheyenne has played on the world's top circuit but has yet to reach the winner's circle. Her best career finish to date is a T6 at the 2016 Cambia Portland Classic.

However, Cheyenne Woods has managed to hold her own on the LPGA Tour. Her records include 42 cuts in 104 starts.

As for Majors, she has played in 17 editions, making three cuts (she withdrew once). Her best result to date is a T43 at the Women's PGA Championship and the Evian Championship in 2016.